Hot Chocolate Matcha Marble Cake

Preheat oven to 325°F. Spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan with baking spray. Stir together flour, salt and baking soda in small bowl; set aside. Whisk together eggs, sour cream and vanilla in another small bowl; set aside.

Beat the butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until smooth. Gradually add the sugar and beat until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes, scraping down bowl as needed.

Reduce the mixer speed to low. Gradually beat in the flour mixture until combined. Gradually beat in the egg mixture and mix until just combined.

Transfer half of the batter to a medium bowl and stir in the hot cocoa mix. Stir matcha powder into remaining white batter. Pour half of the chocolate batter into bottom of the pan. Dollop with half of the matcha batter followed by the remaining chocolate batter and then remaining matcha batter. Using a butter knife, draw a figure 8 pattern through the cake a few times to marble the batters.

Bake 1 hour 25 minutes to 1 hour 35 minutes, until top springs back and toothpick comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes and then invert onto a wire rack to cool completely. Dust lightly with powdered sugar, slice and serve.