Martha Custis Washington's Excellent Cake

Warm 1/2 cup ale and dissolve the yeast in it.

Let sit about 5 minutes or until the yeast begins to froth in the ale.

Mix cream, sherry and remaining 1/2 cup ale in a large bowl.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix the flour, spices and sugar at a low speed.

Then cut in the butter until pea-size bits remain and the mixture resembles wet sand.

Slowly add the barm, the cream-sherry-ale mixture, eggs, egg yolk, rose water and lemon juice while the mixer is running.

Beat until combined on low speed.

Stir in the currants and orange peel with a wooden spoon.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap; allow the dough to rise for 1 hour, or until doubled in volume, in a warm place.

Spray two 10-inch cake pans with nonstick spray; line bottoms with parchment paper.

Divide the dough in half; press each half into cake pans.

Cover with plastic wrap; allow the dough to rise in a warm place until the pans are three-quarters full, about 1 hour.

Gently remove the plastic wrap; bake the cakes in a 340-degree oven until a toothpick comes out clean, 45-60 minutes. Let cool.

Using a serrated knife, slice the rounded top off of each cake, making it level and flat.

Slice each cake in half horizontally, making two layers from each pan, being careful to keep the layers as even as possible.

You will end up with four even round layers.

Brush each layer with the tea simple syrup.

Place one layer on a cake stand or plate.

Top with orange buttercream, spreading the icing to the edge.

Repeat with the other layers, building a four-layer cake.

Finish the cake by icing the top and sides with the orange butter cream.

Garnish with candied orange peel or dehydrated orange slices.