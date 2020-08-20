Maple apple grilled cheese

August 20, 2020 | 4:23pm
Apples, sharp cheddar cheese, maple syrup and bacon star in this perfectly sweet and savory spin on a traditional grilled cheese.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup maple syrup
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Apple Pie Spice
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 8 slices whole wheat bread
- 8 slices sharp Cheddar cheese , 1-ounce slices
- 1 medium Golden Delicious apple, cored and cut into 16 thin slices
- 4 slices cooked bacon, coarsely chopped
Directions
Mix maple syrup and apple pie spice. Set aside.
Butter 1 side of each of the bread slices. Layer 2 slices of cheese and 4 slices of apple on each of 4 bread slices with buttered side down. Sprinkle with chopped bacon then drizzle with maple syrup mixture. Top with remaining bread slices with buttered side up.
Place sandwiches in large skillet or griddle on medium-low heat.
Cook 3 to 4 minutes per side or until bread is browned and cheese is melted. Cook in batches if necessary.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving664
Total Fat42g64%
Sugar19gN/A
Saturated21g100%
Cholesterol100mg33%
Protein25g51%
Carbs47g16%
Vitamin A226µg25%
Vitamin B120.7µg27.6%
Vitamin B60.3mg20.4%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.1%
Vitamin E3mg17%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium513mg51%
Fiber5g19%
Folate (food)43µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)42µg10%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium73mg17%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg26%
Phosphorus453mg65%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium350mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg49.3%
Sodium853mg36%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg30.7%
Trans1gN/A
Water103gN/A
Zinc4mg34%