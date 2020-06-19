Creamy Mango Avocado Salsa

If you've been searching for some creative ways to use avocados, then look no further. This recipe for mango avocado salsa has immaculate flavor and can be easily prepared in 15 minutes.
Recipe courtesy of Hood Cottage Cheese
Ingredients
- 2 large ripe mangos, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 1/2 large ripe avocados, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 lime, zested and juiced
- 1/4 Cup chopped cilantro, plus more whole leaves for serving
- 1 small jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped
- 1/4 Cup finely chopped red onion
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 16-ounce container Hood® Cottage Cheese with Cracked Pepper
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for serving
- Blue corn tortilla chips, for serving
Directions
In a large bowl, gently toss together the mango, avocado, lime zest and juice, cilantro, jalapeño, red onion, salt, and several grinds of black pepper. Place the Hood Cottage Cheese with Cracked Pepper in a large shallow serving bowl (or divide among 4 to 6 smaller shallow bowls).
Create a well in the middle by pressing and spreading the back of a large spoon into the middle of the cottage cheese while turning the bowl in the opposite direction.
Pile the mango salsa into the center of the well. Drizzle a teaspoon or two of olive oil over the salsa and cottage cheese. Garnish with a few whole cilantro leaves and a pinch more salt on top. Serve alongside tortilla chips.