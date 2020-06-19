  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Creamy Mango Avocado Salsa

June 19, 2020
It only takes 15 minutes
Photo courtesy of Hood Cottage Cheese

If you've been searching for some creative ways to use avocados, then look no further. This recipe for mango avocado salsa has immaculate flavor and can be easily prepared in 15 minutes.

Recipe courtesy of Hood Cottage Cheese

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
354
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 large ripe mangos, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 1/2 large ripe avocados, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces 
  • 1 lime, zested and juiced 
  • 1/4 Cup chopped cilantro, plus more whole leaves for serving
  • 1 small jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped 
  • 1/4 Cup finely chopped red onion  
  • Freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1 16-ounce container Hood® Cottage Cheese with Cracked Pepper
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for serving 
  • Blue corn tortilla chips, for serving

Directions

In a large bowl, gently toss together the mango, avocado, lime zest and juice, cilantro, jalapeño, red onion, salt, and several grinds of black pepper. Place the Hood Cottage Cheese with Cracked Pepper in a large shallow serving bowl (or divide among 4 to 6 smaller shallow bowls).

Create a well in the middle by pressing and spreading the back of a large spoon into the middle of the cottage cheese while turning the bowl in the opposite direction.

Pile the mango salsa into the center of the well. Drizzle a teaspoon or two of olive oil over the salsa and cottage cheese. Garnish with a few whole cilantro leaves and a pinch more salt on top. Serve alongside tortilla chips.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving354
Total Fat19g30%
Sugar22gN/A
Saturated4g18%
Cholesterol13mg4%
Protein12g24%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A112µg12%
Vitamin B120.3µg13.5%
Vitamin B60.4mg31.3%
Vitamin C63mg70%
Vitamin E4mg24%
Vitamin K26µg21%
Calcium106mg11%
Fiber8g31%
Folate (food)126µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)126µg31%
Iron1mg5.4%
Magnesium50mg12%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg15%
Phosphorus202mg29%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium680mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.8%
Sodium313mg13%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.3%
Water241gN/A
Zinc1mg9%
