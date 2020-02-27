Make-Ahead Green Smoothies

Grab a huge handful of spinach and toss it into the bottom of a quart-sized bag.

Add in 1/2 ripe banana peeled, 1 tablespoon orange juice concentrate and 1 cup frozen pineapple.

Add in your optional parsley and cilantro or any other add-ins you like. Some folks like flax or chia seeds, aloe vera or even protein powders.

Squeeze as much air as possible out of bags and seal. Label and freeze - I like to layer them on a cookie sheet so they stay flat as they freeze. You should be able to make 13 bags.

To later make your make-ahead green smoothie just take out one of your pre-frozen bags. Then pour ingredients into the blender - I will squeeze the bags on both sides and all the ingredients slip out nicely. Add in about 1 - 2 cups of cold water and blend away. Start with less water and get it to the consistency you like your smoothie.

Serving size? It makes about a quart sized mason jar full. So if you drink that much it serves one. Or if you just want a nice 8 oz. glass you can get a little over 2 cups full.