Make-Ahead Green Smoothies

Eating a healthy breakfast can feel like a daunting task, especially with busy mornings of school drop-offs and meetings. This recipe for green smoothies is delicious, cheap and packed with fruits and vegetables. The best part? You can portion out all the ingredients into plastic bags and then save them in your freezer to whip out for a nutritous breakfast on the go.
Recipe courtesy of Happy Money Saver
Ingredients
- 40 Ounces package of spinach
- 6-7 bananas
- 4 Pounds bag of frozen pineapple chunks
- 1 can of frozen orange juice concentrate
- optional: pinch of fresh parsley or cilantro
Directions
Grab a huge handful of spinach and toss it into the bottom of a quart-sized bag.
Add in 1/2 ripe banana peeled, 1 tablespoon orange juice concentrate and 1 cup frozen pineapple.
Add in your optional parsley and cilantro or any other add-ins you like. Some folks like flax or chia seeds, aloe vera or even protein powders.
Squeeze as much air as possible out of bags and seal. Label and freeze - I like to layer them on a cookie sheet so they stay flat as they freeze. You should be able to make 13 bags.
To later make your make-ahead green smoothie just take out one of your pre-frozen bags. Then pour ingredients into the blender - I will squeeze the bags on both sides and all the ingredients slip out nicely. Add in about 1 - 2 cups of cold water and blend away. Start with less water and get it to the consistency you like your smoothie.
Serving size? It makes about a quart sized mason jar full. So if you drink that much it serves one. Or if you just want a nice 8 oz. glass you can get a little over 2 cups full.