Lox + Cream Cheese Scramble

March 5, 2020 | 12:33pm
Photo courtesy of Tiffany Accardi, Gals That Brunch
Scrambled eggs and bagels with lox are some of breakfast's most beloved dishes. Try this fun recipe that combines the two into a lox and cream cheese scramble. With crunchy toast, fluffy eggs cooked in cream cheese and fresh lox, this breakfast recipe will delight your family and wow your brunch guests.
Recipe courtesy of Tiffany Accardi, Gals That Brunch
Ingredients
- 1 package of smoked lox
- 1/2 package of cream cheese
- 4 eggs
- pinch of salt, pepper and parsley
- toast or bagel of choice
Directions
Whisk Eggs in a bowl with some salt, pepper and parsley.
Cut cream cheese into several cubes and prepare your lox
Butter pan and keep on medium heat
Pour Egg Mixture
Begin to Scramble
Once eggs are no longer runny toss in cream cheese and lox into various parts of the scramble, give it one last whirl and prepare to top your toast with the scramble