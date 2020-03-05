  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Lox + Cream Cheese Scramble

March 5, 2020 | 12:33pm
You don't have to choose between two breakfast favorites with this easy recipe
Lox + Cream Cheese Scramble
Photo courtesy of Tiffany Accardi, Gals That Brunch

Scrambled eggs and bagels with lox are some of breakfast's most beloved dishes. Try this fun recipe that combines the two into a lox and cream cheese scramble. With crunchy toast, fluffy eggs cooked in cream cheese and fresh lox, this breakfast recipe will delight your family and wow your brunch guests.

Recipe courtesy of Tiffany Accardi, Gals That Brunch

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
2
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 package of smoked lox
  • 1/2 package of cream cheese
  • 4 eggs
  • pinch of salt, pepper and parsley
  • toast or bagel of choice

Directions

Whisk Eggs in a bowl with some salt, pepper and parsley.

Cut cream cheese into several cubes and prepare your lox

Butter pan and keep on medium heat

Pour Egg Mixture

Begin to Scramble

Once eggs are no longer runny toss in cream cheese and lox into various parts of the scramble, give it one last whirl and prepare to top your toast with the scramble

