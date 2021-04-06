This classic New England style lobster roll recipe is the perfect option for spring and summer nights when you're craving seafood. Traditionally, lobster rolls are served on flat-sided “split top” buns. As these are not ubiquitous, any good quality, fresh hot dog bun will do. And speaking of hot dog buns, the celery salt garnish is a nod to the Chicago-style hot-dog.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 Tablespoon diced celery
- 1 Tablespoon diced onion
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 Pound cooked lobster meat, cut roughly into 1/2-inch chunks
- Salt as needed
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 2 hot dog buns
- 1/3 Ounce shredded lettuce
- Celery salt, for garnish (optional)
- Chives, minced, for garnish (optional)
Directions
Step 1: In a mixing bowl, combine 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon diced celery, 1 tablespoon diced onion and 1 tablespoon lemon juice.
Step 2: Fold in lobster meat and a pinch of salt. Taste and adjust for seasoning.
Step 3: Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a medium sauté pan until it starts to foam. As foam subsides, open each hot dog bun wide and place them split-side down into hot butter. Toast until golden brown, about 1 minute, then remove to individual plates.
Step 4: Divide the ⅓ cup shredded lettuce evenly between buns, then top with lobster mixture. Garnish with optional celery salt and chives and serve immediately.