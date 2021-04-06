  1. Home
Lobster Roll

April 6, 2021
Serve it with some chips and an iced cold beer
This classic New England style lobster roll recipe is the perfect option for spring and summer nights when you're craving seafood. Traditionally, lobster rolls are served on flat-sided “split top” buns. As these are not ubiquitous, any good quality, fresh hot dog bun will do. And speaking of hot dog buns, the celery salt garnish is a nod to the Chicago-style hot-dog.

Ready in
17 m
15 m
(prepare time)
2 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
417
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 Tablespoon diced celery
  • 1 Tablespoon diced onion
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 Pound cooked lobster meat, cut roughly into 1/2-inch chunks
  • Salt as needed
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 hot dog buns
  • 1/3 Ounce shredded lettuce
  • Celery salt, for garnish (optional)
  • Chives, minced, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Step 1: In a mixing bowl, combine 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon diced celery, 1 tablespoon diced onion and 1 tablespoon lemon juice.

Step 2: Fold in lobster meat and a pinch of salt. Taste and adjust for seasoning.

Step 3: Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a medium sauté pan until it starts to foam. As foam subsides, open each hot dog bun wide and place them split-side down into hot butter. Toast until golden brown, about 1 minute, then remove to individual plates.

Step 4: Divide the ⅓ cup shredded lettuce evenly between buns, then top with lobster mixture. Garnish with optional celery salt and chives and serve immediately.

Tags
best recipes
lobster roll
sandwich recipes
seafood
summer recipes
lobster roll recipe
New England style lobster roll