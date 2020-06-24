Nor'East Lobster Bake Quiche

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Brush deep dish pie plate with one tablespoon butter and sprinkle evenly with two tablespoons Parmesan cheese.

In small skillet heat one tablespoon butter over medium high heat, add shallots and cook, stirring for one minute. Add wine and cook one minute or until most of

Add wine and cook one minute or until most of the liquid is cooked away, remove from heat and let cool.

Whisk Eggland's Best eggs and half & half in large bowl. Stir in shallot mixture, salt, pepper, and parsley.

Spread Linguica, corn, lobster and Gruyere cheese in pie plate.

Pour Eggland's Best egg mixture over filling. Sprinkle top with remaining Parmesan cheese.

Bake until quiche is just set in center, about 40-50 minutes.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Note: *Chourico, Chorizo or Kielbasa can be substituted if Linguica is unavailable.