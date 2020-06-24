Nor'East Lobster Bake Quiche

Bring the beach to you with this lobster bake quiche recipe which combines eggs, parmesan cheese, corn and cooked Maine lobster into one delectable dish.
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons softened butter, divided
- 4 Tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided
- 1/4 Cup minced shallots
- 1/4 Cup dry white wine
- 4 Eggland's Best Eggs (large)
- 2 Cups half & half
- 1/2 Teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
- 2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
- 4 Ounces diced cooked Linguica sausage*
- 1/2 Cup cooked Maine lobster coarsely chopped
- 1 Cup shredded Gruyere cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Brush deep dish pie plate with one tablespoon butter and sprinkle evenly with two tablespoons Parmesan cheese.
In small skillet heat one tablespoon butter over medium high heat, add shallots and cook, stirring for one minute. Add wine and cook one minute or until most of
Add wine and cook one minute or until most of the liquid is cooked away, remove from heat and let cool.
Whisk Eggland's Best eggs and half & half in large bowl. Stir in shallot mixture, salt, pepper, and parsley.
Spread Linguica, corn, lobster and Gruyere cheese in pie plate.
Pour Eggland's Best egg mixture over filling. Sprinkle top with remaining Parmesan cheese.
Bake until quiche is just set in center, about 40-50 minutes.
Serve warm or at room temperature.
Note: *Chourico, Chorizo or Kielbasa can be substituted if Linguica is unavailable.