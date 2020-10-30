Linguine with lemony chicken

Cook the linguine in a large pot of well-salted boiling water until al dente, 8-10 minutes. Drain.

Meanwhile, place the chicken breasts in a medium saucepan or skillet.

Add about 1 cup water, enough to cover the bottom of the pan by 1/4 inch or so.

Add wine, garlic and salt.

Cut a good size piece of zest from the lemon; add it to the water along with a generous squeeze of lemon juice.

Heat the water to a gentle simmer over medium heat.

Lower the heat and cover the pan; simmer until chicken is just cooked through.

When chicken is done, transfer it to a cutting board; remove bones from the chicken and discard them.

Slice the chicken breasts cross-wise into thin slices.

Turn the heat under the pan to high; cook to reduce braising liquid in half.

Lower heat to a simmer; stir in cream.

Cook until beginning to thicken.

Add capers and reserved chicken; cook and stir, coating the chicken with the sauce and heating it through.

Taste for seasoning.

Toss the drained pasta in the pan with the chicken and sauce; serve, garnished with the basil and some finely grated lemon zest.