
4.5
2 ratings

Linguine with Lemony Chicken

October 30, 2020 | 5:43pm
All cooked in under half an hour
Linguine with lemony chicken
(Styling by Lisa Schumacher.) (Zbigniew Bzdak, Chicago Tribune)

Zesty lemon, lively white wine, piquant capers and aromatic fresh basil step this classic pairing of linguine and chicken up a notch. 

This recipe by Joe Gray appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
708
Calories Per Serving
Notes

For the wine, choose something unoaked for a fresher note, like sauvignon blanc, riesling or vinho verde.

Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces linguine
  • 2 chicken breast halves, bone on, skin removed
  • 1/2 Cup dry white wine
  • 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 lemon
  • 3 Tablespoons heavy cream
  • 1 Tablespoon capers, drained, rinsed coarsely chopped
  • 5 fresh basil leaves, sliced in thin chiffonade

Directions

Cook the linguine in a large pot of well-salted boiling water until al dente, 8-10 minutes. Drain.

Meanwhile, place the chicken breasts in a medium saucepan or skillet.

Add about 1 cup water, enough to cover the bottom of the pan by 1/4 inch or so.

Add wine, garlic and salt.

Cut a good size piece of zest from the lemon; add it to the water along with a generous squeeze of lemon juice.

Heat the water to a gentle simmer over medium heat.

Lower the heat and cover the pan; simmer until chicken is just cooked through.

When chicken is done, transfer it to a cutting board; remove bones from the chicken and discard them.

Slice the chicken breasts cross-wise into thin slices.

Turn the heat under the pan to high; cook to reduce braising liquid in half.

Lower heat to a simmer; stir in cream.

Cook until beginning to thicken.

Add capers and reserved chicken; cook and stir, coating the chicken with the sauce and heating it through.

Taste for seasoning.

Toss the drained pasta in the pan with the chicken and sauce; serve, garnished with the basil and some finely grated lemon zest.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving708
Total Fat18g28%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated8g39%
Cholesterol87mg29%
Protein34g68%
Carbs90g30%
Vitamin A117µg13%
Vitamin B120.3µg14%
Vitamin B60.7mg54%
Vitamin C16mg18%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.4%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.6%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium68mg7%
Fiber5g19%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg8%
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium94mg22%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg67%
Phosphorus398mg57%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium554mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.6%
Sodium466mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15%
Water167gN/A
Zinc2mg23%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
