Linguine with lemony chicken

Zesty lemon, lively white wine, piquant capers and aromatic fresh basil step this classic pairing of linguine and chicken up a notch.
This recipe by Joe Gray appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
For the wine, choose something unoaked for a fresher note, like sauvignon blanc, riesling or vinho verde.
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces linguine
- 2 chicken breast halves, bone on, skin removed
- 1/2 Cup dry white wine
- 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1 lemon
- 3 Tablespoons heavy cream
- 1 Tablespoon capers, drained, rinsed coarsely chopped
- 5 fresh basil leaves, sliced in thin chiffonade
Directions
Cook the linguine in a large pot of well-salted boiling water until al dente, 8-10 minutes. Drain.
Meanwhile, place the chicken breasts in a medium saucepan or skillet.
Add about 1 cup water, enough to cover the bottom of the pan by 1/4 inch or so.
Add wine, garlic and salt.
Cut a good size piece of zest from the lemon; add it to the water along with a generous squeeze of lemon juice.
Heat the water to a gentle simmer over medium heat.
Lower the heat and cover the pan; simmer until chicken is just cooked through.
When chicken is done, transfer it to a cutting board; remove bones from the chicken and discard them.
Slice the chicken breasts cross-wise into thin slices.
Turn the heat under the pan to high; cook to reduce braising liquid in half.
Lower heat to a simmer; stir in cream.
Cook until beginning to thicken.
Add capers and reserved chicken; cook and stir, coating the chicken with the sauce and heating it through.
Taste for seasoning.
Toss the drained pasta in the pan with the chicken and sauce; serve, garnished with the basil and some finely grated lemon zest.