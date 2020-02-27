  1. Home
Limoncello Spritz

February 27, 2020 | 3:55pm
Planning a brunch party? Try this fun and flirty drink
Limoncello Spritz
Limoncello is a liqueur that originates from Italy. In this recipe for a bright and refreshing limoncello spritz, winter citrus fruits are the stars. Flavor your delicious and accessible drink with grapefruit, blood oranges and mandarin oranges — or any of your other winter go-tos. 

Recipe courtesy of Bits and Bites

Ingredients

  • citrus of choice, sliced
  • 1 part limoncello
  • 2 parts champagne
  • ice
  • club soda

Directions

Muddle your fruit.

Pour 1 part limoncello and 2 parts champagne over ice.

Top with club soda, garnish with extra sliced citrus and enjoy

