February 27, 2020 | 3:55pm
Limoncello is a liqueur that originates from Italy. In this recipe for a bright and refreshing limoncello spritz, winter citrus fruits are the stars. Flavor your delicious and accessible drink with grapefruit, blood oranges and mandarin oranges — or any of your other winter go-tos.
Ingredients
- citrus of choice, sliced
- 1 part limoncello
- 2 parts champagne
- ice
- club soda
Directions
Muddle your fruit.
Pour 1 part limoncello and 2 parts champagne over ice.
Top with club soda, garnish with extra sliced citrus and enjoy