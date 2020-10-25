Lemony carrot cake with cream cheese glaze

This isn't your average carrot cake. It's not too sweet, but it is filled with walnuts, raisins and lemon zest.
This recipe adapted from "1,001 Best Slow-Cooker Recipes" by Sue Spitler appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the cake
- 1 1/2 sticks (3/4 cup) butter, at room temperature
- 3/4 Cups packed light brown sugar
- 3 eggs
- 2 Cups shredded carrots, about six carrots
- 1/3 Cup each: raisins, coarsely chopped walnuts
- Grated zest of one lemon
- 1 1/2 Cup flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
For the glaze
- 1/4 Cup reduced-fat cream cheese, at room temperature
- 2 Teaspoons butter or margarine, at room temperature
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
- 3/4 Cups confectioners' sugar
- 1 Teaspoon milk or more
Directions
For the cake
Beat butter and brown sugar in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy, about two minutes.
Beat in eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.
Stir in carrots, raisins, walnuts and lemon zest.
Combine the flour, baking powder and salt in a small bowl; fold flour mixture into the batter until incorporated.
Pour batter into greased and floured 7- to 8-cup springform pan; place on a small rack or inverted custard cup in slow cooker.
Cover slow cooker; cook on high until toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, about three and a half hours.
Cool pan on wire rack 10 minutes; remove side of pan.
Cool.
For the glaze
For glaze, beat the cream cheese, butter and vanilla in a medium bowl with a spoon until smooth; beat in the confectioners' sugar.
Stir in enough milk to make a thick glaze.
Drizzle over cake.