  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Lemony Carrot Cake With Cream Cheese Glaze

October 25, 2020 | 4:24pm
Lemon makes everything better
Lemony carrot cake with cream cheese glaze
cook-and-style/iStock/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images

This isn't your average carrot cake. It's not too sweet, but it is filled with walnuts, raisins and lemon zest.

This recipe adapted from "1,001 Best Slow-Cooker Recipes" by Sue Spitler appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
4 h 5 m
35 m
(prepare time)
3 h 30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
450
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the cake

  • 1 1/2 sticks (3/4 cup) butter, at room temperature
  • 3/4 Cups packed light brown sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 Cups shredded carrots, about six carrots
  • 1/3 Cup each: raisins, coarsely chopped walnuts
  • Grated zest of one lemon
  • 1 1/2 Cup flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt

For the glaze

  • 1/4 Cup reduced-fat cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 2 Teaspoons butter or margarine, at room temperature
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 3/4 Cups confectioners' sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon milk or more

Directions

For the cake

Beat butter and brown sugar in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy, about two minutes.

Beat in eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Stir in carrots, raisins, walnuts and lemon zest.

Combine the flour, baking powder and salt in a small bowl; fold flour mixture into the batter until incorporated.

Pour batter into greased and floured 7- to 8-cup springform pan; place on a small rack or inverted custard cup in slow cooker.

Cover slow cooker; cook on high until toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, about three and a half hours.

Cool pan on wire rack 10 minutes; remove side of pan.

Cool.

For the glaze

For glaze, beat the cream cheese, butter and vanilla in a medium bowl with a spoon until smooth; beat in the confectioners' sugar.

Stir in enough milk to make a thick glaze.

Drizzle over cake.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving450
Total Fat23g35%
Sugar37gN/A
Saturated14g68%
Cholesterol116mg39%
Protein6g11%
Carbs58g19%
Vitamin A461µg51%
Vitamin B120.2µg8.4%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.3%
Vitamin C6mg6%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.7%
Vitamin E0.9mg6.3%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium100mg10%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg6%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium17mg4%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.4%
Phosphorus147mg21%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium245mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg10%
Sodium199mg8%
Sugars, added31gN/A
Trans0.7gN/A
Water58gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.8%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
cake
carrot cake
carrots
frosting
lemon
Lemony carrot cake with cream cheese glaze