Lemony carrot cake with cream cheese glaze

Beat butter and brown sugar in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy, about two minutes.

Beat in eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Stir in carrots, raisins, walnuts and lemon zest.

Combine the flour, baking powder and salt in a small bowl; fold flour mixture into the batter until incorporated.

Pour batter into greased and floured 7- to 8-cup springform pan; place on a small rack or inverted custard cup in slow cooker.

Cover slow cooker; cook on high until toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, about three and a half hours.

Cool pan on wire rack 10 minutes; remove side of pan.

Cool.