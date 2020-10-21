lemon olive oil cake

When preparing this recipe always use good quality extra-virgin olive oil.
This recipe by Yaël Wiesenfeld and adapted by Peggy Wolff appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the cake
- 3/4 Cups sugar, plus 2 tablespoons (to sprinkle inside pan)
- 1 1/3 Cup cake flour
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 3 eggs
- 3 to 4 lemons, zested
- 1/2 Cup fresh lemon juice
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 Cup extra-virgin olive oil
For the glaze
- 1/4 Cup fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 Cup powdered sugar
For the whipped-cream topping
- 1/2 Cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 to 2 Teaspoon sugar
Directions
For the cake
Put a rack in the center of the oven; heat to 350 degrees.
Spray the inside bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan with olive oil spray.
(Alternatively, grease the pan with 1 tablespoon olive oil.)
Sprinkle bottom and sides with 2 tablespoons sugar.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
In a stand mixer — or using a hand mixer — beat the eggs, ¾ cup sugar and zest until thickened and pale in color.
Blend in the vanilla extract and lemon juice until the mixture is thicker and bright yellow, about 30 seconds.
With the mixer on medium-low, drizzle 1 cup olive oil around the edge of the bowl; mix until the oil is incorporated, stopping once to scrape down the sides, about 2 minutes.
Mix in the flour mixture until combined.
Transfer the cake batter to the pan.
Bake until the top is golden and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean, 25-30 minutes.
For the glaze
While the cake bakes, prepare the glaze.
In a small pan over low to medium heat, stir the lemon juice with the powdered sugar until the sugar dissolves and the glaze thickens into a syrup, about 10 minutes.
Take the cake out of the oven and immediately poke holes all over with a toothpick.
As soon as it pulls away from the sides, remove the ring.
Place the metal base on a platter; drizzle the glaze over the top.
For the whipped-cream topping
For the topping, whip the cream in a bowl until stiff, adding 1 teaspoon of sugar at a time for desired sweetness.