lemon olive oil cake

Put a rack in the center of the oven; heat to 350 degrees.

Spray the inside bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan with olive oil spray.

(Alternatively, grease the pan with 1 tablespoon olive oil.)

Sprinkle bottom and sides with 2 tablespoons sugar.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In a stand mixer — or using a hand mixer — beat the eggs, ¾ cup sugar and zest until thickened and pale in color.

Blend in the vanilla extract and lemon juice until the mixture is thicker and bright yellow, about 30 seconds.

With the mixer on medium-low, drizzle 1 cup olive oil around the edge of the bowl; mix until the oil is incorporated, stopping once to scrape down the sides, about 2 minutes.

Mix in the flour mixture until combined.

Transfer the cake batter to the pan.

Bake until the top is golden and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean, 25-30 minutes.