Leftover Turkey Taco Crescent Ring

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Reserve 1 teaspoon Seasoning Mix in small bowl; set aside.

Melt butter in medium saucepan on medium heat.

Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes or until tender.

Add turkey, corn, tomatoes, garlic and remaining Seasoning Mix. Cook and stir 5 minutes.

Remove from heat.

Stir in cream cheese and 1 cup of the shredded cheese.

Unroll each crescent roll dough on greased or parchment paper-lined baking pan.

Separate into triangles.

Arrange triangles to resemble the sun, with the center open.

Press the dough where the bottoms of the triangles overlap.

Spoon turkey mixture in a ring where the dough overlaps.

Fold triangle points over filling, tucking into bottom layer to secure.

Continue until entire ring is enclosed.