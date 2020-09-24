  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Leftover Turkey Taco Crescent Ring

September 24, 2020 | 1:13pm
Leftover turkey cradled in flaky crescent rolls
Leftover Turkey Taco Crescent Ring

Courtesy of McCormick

Stir leftover turkey, taco seasoning mix, tomatoes, garlic and more in a medium saucepan before spooning the mixture into crescent roll triangles. 

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
50 m
25 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
414
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 package McCormick® Original Taco Seasoning Mix, divided
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 1 Cup finely chopped onion
  • 2 Cups shredded cooked turkey
  • 1 can (15 1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
  • 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and chiles, drained
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 container (8 ounce) whipped cream cheese
  • 2 Cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
  • 2 packages (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent dinner rolls

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Reserve 1 teaspoon Seasoning Mix in small bowl; set aside.

Melt butter in medium saucepan on medium heat.

Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes or until tender.

Add turkey, corn, tomatoes, garlic and remaining Seasoning Mix. Cook and stir 5 minutes.

Remove from heat.

Stir in cream cheese and 1 cup of the shredded cheese.

Unroll each crescent roll dough on greased or parchment paper-lined baking pan.

Separate into triangles.

Arrange triangles to resemble the sun, with the center open.

Press the dough where the bottoms of the triangles overlap.

Spoon turkey mixture in a ring where the dough overlaps.

Fold triangle points over filling, tucking into bottom layer to secure.

Continue until entire ring is enclosed.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving414
Total Fat22g34%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated11g56%
Cholesterol84mg28%
Protein21g43%
Carbs33g11%
Vitamin A184µg20%
Vitamin B120.6µg24.3%
Vitamin B60.5mg35.4%
Vitamin C46mg51%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.7%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.6%
Vitamin K15µg12%
Calcium282mg28%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)45µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)99µg25%
Folic acid32µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium43mg10%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg37%
Phosphorus282mg40%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium382mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg32.6%
Sodium544mg23%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg38.2%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water136gN/A
Zinc2mg21%
