Leftover Turkey Taco Crescent Ring

Stir leftover turkey, taco seasoning mix, tomatoes, garlic and more in a medium saucepan before spooning the mixture into crescent roll triangles.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 package McCormick® Original Taco Seasoning Mix, divided
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1 Cup finely chopped onion
- 2 Cups shredded cooked turkey
- 1 can (15 1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
- 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and chiles, drained
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 container (8 ounce) whipped cream cheese
- 2 Cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
- 2 packages (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent dinner rolls
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F.
Reserve 1 teaspoon Seasoning Mix in small bowl; set aside.
Melt butter in medium saucepan on medium heat.
Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes or until tender.
Add turkey, corn, tomatoes, garlic and remaining Seasoning Mix. Cook and stir 5 minutes.
Remove from heat.
Stir in cream cheese and 1 cup of the shredded cheese.
Unroll each crescent roll dough on greased or parchment paper-lined baking pan.
Separate into triangles.
Arrange triangles to resemble the sun, with the center open.
Press the dough where the bottoms of the triangles overlap.
Spoon turkey mixture in a ring where the dough overlaps.
Fold triangle points over filling, tucking into bottom layer to secure.
Continue until entire ring is enclosed.