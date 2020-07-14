Ultimate Leftover Turkey Panini

July 14, 2020 | 2:15pm
Photo courtesy of Mccormick
This recipe is perfect for picnics or get togethers. It's served with roast turkey, arugula, sharp cheddar and cranberry mayo.
Recipe courtesy of Mccormick
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup cranberry sauce
- 2 Tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Ginger
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 8 slices pumpernickel bread
- 1 Pound sliced roast turkey
- 1 Cup baby arugula leaves
- 4 slices sharp Cheddar cheese
Directions
Mix cranberry sauce, mayonnaise and ginger in small bowl. Set aside. Spread butter on 1 side of each slice of bread. Place 4 of the bread slices, buttered-side down, on cutting board. Top with turkey, cranberry spread, arugula leaves and cheese. Cover each with second slice of bread, buttered-side up.
Heat large skillet on medium heat. Place 2 of the sandwiches in skillet. Cook 2 to 4 minutes per side or until bread is toasted and cheese is melted. Repeat with remaining 2 sandwiches.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving517
Total Fat30g46%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated12g62%
Cholesterol170mg57%
Protein41g81%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A138µg15%
Vitamin B121µg59%
Vitamin B60.7mg56.7%
Vitamin C0.9mg1%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.9%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.4%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium220mg22%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)24µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)38µg10%
Folic acid8µgN/A
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium52mg12%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg71%
Phosphorus415mg59%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium341mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg38%
Sodium434mg18%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.2%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water112gN/A
Zinc4mg37%