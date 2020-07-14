  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Ultimate Leftover Turkey Panini

July 14, 2020 | 2:15pm
Serve with a soup or side salad
Photo courtesy of Mccormick

This recipe is perfect for picnics or get togethers. It's served with roast turkey, arugula, sharp cheddar and cranberry mayo.  

Recipe courtesy of Mccormick 

Ready in
31 m
15 m
(prepare time)
16 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
517
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup cranberry sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Ginger
  • 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
  • 8 slices pumpernickel bread
  • 1 Pound sliced roast turkey
  • 1 Cup baby arugula leaves
  • 4 slices sharp Cheddar cheese

Directions

Mix cranberry sauce, mayonnaise and ginger in small bowl. Set aside. Spread butter on 1 side of each slice of bread. Place 4 of the bread slices, buttered-side down, on cutting board. Top with turkey, cranberry spread, arugula leaves and cheese. Cover each with second slice of bread, buttered-side up.

Heat large skillet on medium heat. Place 2 of the sandwiches in skillet. Cook 2 to 4 minutes per side or until bread is toasted and cheese is melted. Repeat with remaining 2 sandwiches.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving517
Total Fat30g46%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated12g62%
Cholesterol170mg57%
Protein41g81%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A138µg15%
Vitamin B121µg59%
Vitamin B60.7mg56.7%
Vitamin C0.9mg1%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.9%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.4%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium220mg22%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)24µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)38µg10%
Folic acid8µgN/A
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium52mg12%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg71%
Phosphorus415mg59%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium341mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg38%
Sodium434mg18%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.2%
Trans0.7gN/A
Water112gN/A
Zinc4mg37%
Tags
best recipes
easy lunch recipes
sandwich recipes