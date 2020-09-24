leftover turkey chowder

Cook bacon in large saucepan on medium heat until crisp.

Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes.

Add water and potatoes.

Bring to boil.

Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 5 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Stir Gravy Mix and flour in medium bowl.

Stir in half-and-half with wire whisk until smooth.

Stir mixture into saucepan.

Add turkey, corn and sage.

Bring to boil on medium heat.

Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.