  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Leftover Turkey Chowder

September 24, 2020 | 11:00am
Chow down on this holiday chowder
Leftover Turkey Chowder

Courtesy of McCormick

Chock full of corn, bacon, potatoes and, of course, turkey, this chowder is the easy and hearty after-holiday meal you need.

Courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
1201
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
9 Leftover Turkey Recipes
This Is the Ultimate Leftover Turkey Sandwich, Recipes
5 Delicious Recipes for Your Leftover Matzoh

Ingredients

  • 4 slices bacon, chopped
  • 1/2 Cup chopped onion
  • 2 Cups water
  • 4 medium red potatoes, cut in 1/2-inch cubes (about 2 cups)
  • 1 package McCormick® Turkey Gravy Mix
  • 1/4 Cup flour
  • 2 Cups half-and-half
  • 2 Cups cubed cooked turkey
  • 1 can (8 3/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, undrained
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Rubbed Sage

Directions

Cook bacon in large saucepan on medium heat until crisp.

Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes.

Add water and potatoes.

Bring to boil.

Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 5 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Stir Gravy Mix and flour in medium bowl.

Stir in half-and-half with wire whisk until smooth.

Stir mixture into saucepan.

Add turkey, corn and sage.

Bring to boil on medium heat.

Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving1201
Total Fat50g77%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated16g80%
Cholesterol517mg100%
Protein152g100%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A169µg19%
Vitamin B128µg100%
Vitamin B64mg100%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin D2µg14%
Vitamin E0.9mg6%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium159mg16%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)81µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)81µg20%
Iron7mg38%
Magnesium205mg49%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)53mg100%
Phosphorus1385mg100%
Polyunsaturated11gN/A
Potassium2136mg45%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg100%
Sodium927mg39%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg40%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water709gN/A
Zinc13mg100%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
bacon
best recipes
potatoes
Soup
Turkey
leftover turkey chowder