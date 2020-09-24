leftover turkey chowder

September 24, 2020 | 11:00am
Chock full of corn, bacon, potatoes and, of course, turkey, this chowder is the easy and hearty after-holiday meal you need.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 4 slices bacon, chopped
- 1/2 Cup chopped onion
- 2 Cups water
- 4 medium red potatoes, cut in 1/2-inch cubes (about 2 cups)
- 1 package McCormick® Turkey Gravy Mix
- 1/4 Cup flour
- 2 Cups half-and-half
- 2 Cups cubed cooked turkey
- 1 can (8 3/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, undrained
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Rubbed Sage
Directions
Cook bacon in large saucepan on medium heat until crisp.
Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes.
Add water and potatoes.
Bring to boil.
Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 5 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Stir Gravy Mix and flour in medium bowl.
Stir in half-and-half with wire whisk until smooth.
Stir mixture into saucepan.
Add turkey, corn and sage.
Bring to boil on medium heat.
Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving1201
Total Fat50g77%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated16g80%
Cholesterol517mg100%
Protein152g100%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A169µg19%
Vitamin B128µg100%
Vitamin B64mg100%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin D2µg14%
Vitamin E0.9mg6%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium159mg16%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)81µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)81µg20%
Iron7mg38%
Magnesium205mg49%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)53mg100%
Phosphorus1385mg100%
Polyunsaturated11gN/A
Potassium2136mg45%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg100%
Sodium927mg39%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg40%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water709gN/A
Zinc13mg100%