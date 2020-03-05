Lazy Sweet Potato Hash

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 450°F.

Peel the onions and cut them in half lengthwise, then cut the half-moons in half. Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter, ghee, or olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onions and lower the heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally and lowering the heat further if they seem to be burning, until they are very dark brown and caramelized.

Place the sausage in another skillet and brown over medium-high heat, chopping it up. Cook the sausage until browned and beginning to crisp, about 10 minutes, set aside.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper. Place the sweet potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, onions, sausage, remaining 2 teaspoons salt, remaining 3 tablespoons of melted butter or oil, garlic, and a generous helping of black pepper in a large bowl and toss to combine. Transfer to the baking sheet and spread into an even layer.

Roast until the sweet potatoes are soft and browned, 30 to 45 minutes

Finish off with tossing in the parmesan cheese and cracking each egg through the pan. Cook for a remaining 2-3 minutes, watching the egg carefully.



Test the eggs by prodding them with a fork to check the firmness of the white and the yolk; baked eggs are deceptive in that the white often looks much less cooked than it really is.