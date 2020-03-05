  1. Home


4.666665
3 ratings

Lazy Sweet Potato Hash

March 5, 2020
Enjoy this homey breakfast in your pajamas

© Teri Virbickis/Dreamstime.com

Perfect for a lazy Sunday brunch, this hash is made of bright sweet potatoes, hearty Italian sausage, crispy brussel sprouts and fried eggs topped with an assortment of spices for an extra punch of flavor. It's a healthier twist on a classic diner breakfast.

Recipe courtesy of Tiffany Accardi, Gals That Brunch

Ready in
55 m
10 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
194
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 bag of cubed sweet potatoes, frozen
  • 1 bag of brussel sprouts
  • 1 clove of garlic
  • 1 package of chicken Italian sausage
  • 1 Tablespoon coconut oil, ghee or olive oil
  • 1 yellow onion
  • pinch of thyme, parsley, paprika, salt and pepper
  • 6 eggs
  • 1/4 Cup parmesan cheese

Directions

 

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 450°F.

Peel the onions and cut them in half lengthwise, then cut the half-moons in half. Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter, ghee, or olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onions and lower the heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally and lowering the heat further if they seem to be burning, until they are very dark brown and caramelized.

Place the sausage in another skillet and brown over medium-high heat, chopping it up. Cook the sausage until browned and beginning to crisp, about 10 minutes, set aside.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper. Place the sweet potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, onions, sausage, remaining 2 teaspoons salt, remaining 3 tablespoons of melted butter or oil, garlic, and a generous helping of black pepper in a large bowl and toss to combine. Transfer to the baking sheet and spread into an even layer.

Roast until the sweet potatoes are soft and browned, 30 to 45 minutes

Finish off with tossing in the parmesan cheese and cracking each egg through the pan. Cook for a remaining 2-3 minutes, watching the egg carefully.
 

Test the eggs by prodding them with a fork to check the firmness of the white and the yolk; baked eggs are deceptive in that the white often looks much less cooked than it really is.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving194
Total Fat14g21%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated6g31%
Cholesterol177mg59%
Protein10g21%
Carbs7g2%
Vitamin A234µg26%
Vitamin B120.6µg25.4%
Vitamin B60.2mg16.8%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D36IU100%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.7%
Vitamin K7µg5%
Calcium97mg10%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg8%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium18mg4%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5.2%
Phosphorus164mg23%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium230mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.5%
Sodium277mg12%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.2%
Water82gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
