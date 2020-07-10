Layered Mason Jar Farro and Chickpea Salad

July 10, 2020 | 2:18pm
This trendy recipe for layered farro and chickpea salad is served in a mason jar and topped with a lemon wedge.
Ingredients
For the salad
- 2 1/2 Cups Planet Oat Original
- 1 Cup Italian pearled farro, rinsed
- 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 red onion, finely diced
- 1/2 Cup finely chopped fresh dill
- 1/4 Cup white balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground black pepper
For the assembly
- 3 Cups baby arugula
- 1/4 Cup shelled and salted sunflower seeds
- 1 lemon, cut into wedges for serving
Directions
For the salad
Bring Planet Oat to a boil over medium high heat. Add farro to Planet Oat then reduce to a simmer and cook, uncovered for 20-25 minutes or until farro is tender. Drain, if needed. Fluff with a fork and let cool.
Toss farro with chickpeas, red onion and dill.
Whisk together white balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
Drizzle dressing over farro salad and toss. Refrigerate farro salad for at least 2 hours, or overnight.
For the assembly
When ready to assemble mason jar salads, layer arugula and farro salad into six mason jars. Top with sunflower seeds.
Serve with lemon wedges.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving484
Total Fat15g24%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated2g10%
Protein14g28%
Carbs78g26%
Vitamin A8µg1%
Vitamin B60.3mg22%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin E3mg21%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium235mg24%
Fiber11g43%
Folate (food)87µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)193µg48%
Folic acid63µgN/A
Iron21mg100%
Magnesium83mg20%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg42%
Phosphorus282mg40%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium372mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.2%
Sodium1025mg43%
Thiamin (B1)1mg88%
Water84gN/A
Zinc2mg18%