Bring Planet Oat to a boil over medium high heat. Add farro to Planet Oat then reduce to a simmer and cook, uncovered for 20-25 minutes or until farro is tender. Drain, if needed. Fluff with a fork and let cool.

Toss farro with chickpeas, red onion and dill.

Whisk together white balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

Drizzle dressing over farro salad and toss. Refrigerate farro salad for at least 2 hours, or overnight.