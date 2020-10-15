October 15, 2020 | 2:01pm
In the mood for a lasagna but not up for the hours long prep time? Toss all your favorite parts of the iconic dish into a single saucepan. You will have a lasagna soup ready to eat in 25 minutes.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 Pound lean ground beef
- 1 Cup chopped onion
- 1 can (28 ounces) petite diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
- 2 Tablespoons McCormick® Basil and Oregano, Garlic and Sea Salt All Purpose Seasoning
- 1 container (32 ounces) Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Chicken Stock, (4 cups)
- 8 ounces (about 10) lasagna noodles, broken into small pieces
Directions
Brown ground beef in large saucepan on medium heat.
Drain fat.
Add onion; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until softened.
Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, Seasoning and stock.
Bring to boil.
Add lasagna noodle pieces; cook 6 to 7 minutes or until noodles are tender.
Ladle soup into serving bowls.
Serve with dollops of ricotta cheese and sprinkle with shredded mozzarella cheese, if desired.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving266
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Cholesterol35mg12%
Protein15g29%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A29µg3%
Vitamin B121µg40.4%
Vitamin B60.4mg30.6%
Vitamin C14mg16%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K11µg10%
Calcium60mg6%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)26µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)26µg7%
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium41mg10%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg30%
Phosphorus172mg25%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium581mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg18.5%
Sodium462mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg45.8%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water247gN/A
Zinc3mg24%