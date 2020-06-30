Preheat the oven to 350°F . Oil baking pans, line the bottoms with parchment paper and dust with flour.

Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt.

Mix the butter until smooth.

Gradually add the sugar, and beat until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla.

Add the flour mixture and milk alternately.

Mix the egg whites until soft leaks form. Fold the egg whites into the batter.

Divide the batter equally between the prepared pans. Bake about 30 minutes.

Let cool.

Add the egg yolks a saucepan, sugar and beat until smooth. Add the butter and salt and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon about 10 minutes. Do not boil.

Remove from the heat and gradually stir in the bourbon and vanilla. Add the raisins and pecans. Let cool, but do not chill before spreading.

Assemble the cake alternating a cake layer with a layer of filling depending on how many layers you have.

Mix the sugar and water over low heat until dissolved. Boil and stir till the sugar caramelizes and reaches sticky state and dark golden color.

Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until foamy. Add the salt, and beat until soft peaks form.

In a slow, steady stream, beat in the hot syrup. Add the vanilla and beat until cool.

Spread the frosting over the sides and top. Serve at room temperature.