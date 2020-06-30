Lane cake is a traditional southern dish that's been around since the late 1800s. The dense cake is topped with delicious pecans before being baked for 30 minutes.
Recipe courtesy of Club Cooking, provided by My Recipe Magic
Ingredients
- 3 1/2 Cups cake flour
- 2 1/2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1/8 Teaspoon salt
- 2 Cups sugar
- 1 Cup unsalted butter
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 Cup milk
- 8 egg whites
- 8 egg yolks, for Filling
- 1 1/4 Cup sugar, for Filling
- 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, for Filling
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt, for Filling
- 1/2 Cup bourbon, for Filling
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract, for Filling
- 1 Cup finely chopped raisins, for Filling
- 1 Cup finely chopped pecans, for Filling
- 1 Cup grated coconut, for Filling
- 1 Cup sugar, for Frosting
- 1/3 Cup water, for Frosting
- 2 egg whites, for Frosting
- Pinch salt, for Frosting
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract, for Frosting
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350°F . Oil baking pans, line the bottoms with parchment paper and dust with flour.
Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt.
Mix the butter until smooth.
Gradually add the sugar, and beat until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla.
Add the flour mixture and milk alternately.
Mix the egg whites until soft leaks form. Fold the egg whites into the batter.
Divide the batter equally between the prepared pans. Bake about 30 minutes.
Let cool.
Add the egg yolks a saucepan, sugar and beat until smooth. Add the butter and salt and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon about 10 minutes. Do not boil.
Remove from the heat and gradually stir in the bourbon and vanilla. Add the raisins and pecans. Let cool, but do not chill before spreading.
Assemble the cake alternating a cake layer with a layer of filling depending on how many layers you have.
Mix the sugar and water over low heat until dissolved. Boil and stir till the sugar caramelizes and reaches sticky state and dark golden color.
Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until foamy. Add the salt, and beat until soft peaks form.
In a slow, steady stream, beat in the hot syrup. Add the vanilla and beat until cool.
Spread the frosting over the sides and top. Serve at room temperature.