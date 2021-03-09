Step 1: In a 2-quart pot or Dutch oven, heat 1 quart oil to 375F.

Step 2: Meanwhile, prepar 1 package soft tofu. Line a plate or small tray with a double layer of paper towels. Remove the tofu from the package, draining the liquid into the sink. Place the tofu on the paper towels. Using another sheet of paper towel, gently dab the surface of the tofu to absorb some of the residual liquid. Place the tofu on a cutting board, with the long edge facing you.

Step 3: Cut the tofu in half crosswise as if you were creating a layer cake. Next, imagine there’s an outline of an ice cube tray on the tofu and make one cut down the center of the tofu lengthwise. Then, make four cuts crosswise. You will end up with 16 pieces of tofu.

Step 4: Using a candy thermometer, check the temperature of the oil. When it has reached 375F, you are ready to fry. Line a plate with paper towels. Using a heatproof slotted spoon or skimmer, gently place as many pieces of tofu as will fit in your pot without crowding. The tofu pieces will need room to float. Let fry until golden brown on all sides, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the oil and place on a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Repeat the process with the remaining tofu cubes. Use right away, or let cool to room temperature and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.