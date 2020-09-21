King's Hawaiian Skillet Pumpkin French Toast

Cut KING’S HAWAIIAN Sweet Round Bread into 1-inch cubes and set aside in a large bowl.

Preheat oven to 325 Degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a 10-inch cast iron skillet and set inside oven until mixture is ready.

In a blender, add all ingredients except the bread and puree until smooth.

Cover the bread cubes with the blended mixture and mix to coat.

Pour bread mixture into skillet and bake French toast for 45 mins until toothpick comes out clean.

Serve with maple syrup, toasted nuts, coconut and enjoy!