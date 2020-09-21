  1. Home
Prev Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

King's Hawaiian Skillet Pumpkin French Toast

September 21, 2020 | 2:14pm
Time to bring out the cast iron skillet
Courtesy of King's Hawaiian

There's much more you can do with your cast iron skillet than you know. Including making this easy pumpkin french toast. 

Ready in
1 h and 10 m
25 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
159
Calories Per Serving

Notes

If you don’t have a cast iron skillet on hand, use a 9-inch square-baking dish.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Cup milk
  • 2 Teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
  • 2 Teaspoons cinnamon, ground
  • 1 Cup pumpkin puree
  • 1 Cup brown sugar
  • 1 loaf KING'S HAWAIIAN Original Hawaiian Sweet Round Bread
  • Maple Syrup, Toasted Almonds, Shaved Coconut for garnish

Directions

Cut KING’S HAWAIIAN Sweet Round Bread into 1-inch cubes and set aside in a large bowl.

Preheat oven to 325 Degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a 10-inch cast iron skillet and set inside oven until mixture is ready.

In a blender, add all ingredients except the bread and puree until smooth.

Cover the bread cubes with the blended mixture and mix to coat.

Pour bread mixture into skillet and bake French toast for 45 mins until toothpick comes out clean.

Serve with maple syrup, toasted nuts, coconut and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving159
Total Fat2g3%
Sugar16gN/A
Saturated0.9g4.3%
Cholesterol3mg1%
Protein5g9%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A173µg19%
Vitamin B120.1µg5.7%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.6%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.1%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium99mg10%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)36µg9%
Folic acid6µgN/A
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium24mg6%
Monounsaturated0.5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus82mg12%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium159mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg11.1%
Sodium180mg8%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg12.7%
Water57gN/A
Zinc0.5mg5%
