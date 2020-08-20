  1. Home
Key Lime Pie French Toast

August 20, 2020 | 3:32pm
Brunch just got a bit sweeter
Key Lime French Toast

Courtesy of McCormick

If cake is acceptable breakfast who is to say pie isn't? Turn fluffy slices of challah or brioche bread into citrusy flavored french toast using this 25 minute recipe. 

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
726
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 package (8 ounces) whipped cream cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Lime Extract
  • 1 loaf challah bread (or brioche bread), cut into 8 slices
  • 2 graham crackers, crumbled
  • 5 eggs
  • 1 Cup milk
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1 Tablespoon butter

Directions

Mix cream cheese, brown sugar and lime extract in small bowl until well blended. Spread 2 tablespoons cream cheese mixture on each of 4 slices of bread.

Sprinkle crumbled graham crackers on top of the cream cheese mixture.

Press the other 4 slices of bread on top to form 4 sandwiches.

Beat eggs with wire whisk in 13x9-inch baking dish. Stir in milk, cinnamon and vanilla until well blended.

Dip sandwiches in egg mixture, soaking for 2 minutes on each side.

Melt butter in large nonstick skillet or griddle on medium-low heat. Place sandwiches in skillet. Cook 4 to 5 minutes per side or until golden brown.

Serve with maple syrup or sprinkle with additional graham cracker crumbs and confectioners’ sugar, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving726
Total Fat37g57%
Sugar12gN/A
Saturated18g88%
Cholesterol337mg100%
Protein24g48%
Carbs73g24%
Vitamin A422µg47%
Vitamin B121µg43%
Vitamin B60.2mg17.2%
Vitamin C0.2mg0.2%
Vitamin D3µg18%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium282mg28%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)120µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)201µg50%
Folic acid47µgN/A
Iron5mg29%
Magnesium44mg11%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg40%
Phosphorus359mg51%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium393mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)1mg74.4%
Sodium799mg33%
Sugars, added3gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg50.5%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water169gN/A
Zinc2mg20%
