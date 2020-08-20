Key Lime Pie French Toast

Mix cream cheese, brown sugar and lime extract in small bowl until well blended. Spread 2 tablespoons cream cheese mixture on each of 4 slices of bread.

Sprinkle crumbled graham crackers on top of the cream cheese mixture.

Press the other 4 slices of bread on top to form 4 sandwiches.

Beat eggs with wire whisk in 13x9-inch baking dish. Stir in milk, cinnamon and vanilla until well blended.

Dip sandwiches in egg mixture, soaking for 2 minutes on each side.

Melt butter in large nonstick skillet or griddle on medium-low heat. Place sandwiches in skillet. Cook 4 to 5 minutes per side or until golden brown.

Serve with maple syrup or sprinkle with additional graham cracker crumbs and confectioners’ sugar, if desired.