Judith’s Cheese Pastries

For the filling, cream the cream cheese, farmer cheese and sugar together in a bowl until blended.

Stir in flour, finely minced lemon zest, egg, vanilla extract and pinch of salt to make a thick filling. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

On a lightly floured surface, divide the chilled dough in half and roll each half into a 9-by-12 inch rectangle.

Lightly brush each rectangle with 1 tablespoon melted butter.

Spread half of the cheese filling on each rectangle, leaving a 1-inch plain border all around.

Fold in the 2 shorter ends on each rectangle.

Beginning with the longer side, roll each piece into a log but stop halfway.

Cut off the remaining half of each piece and repeat, making another log.

Each portion of dough will make 2 narrow logs.

Brush the tops of the 4 logs with the remaining 2 tablespoons melted butter.

Chill, 10 to 15 minutes.

Remove logs from the fridge; cut them into 2-inch pastries.

Place the pastries on the baking sheets.

Bake until tops are golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.

Cool slightly, then dust with powdered sugar.