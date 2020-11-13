Jollof Chicken & Rice

Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the chicken and cook until well browned on all sides.

Remove the chicken from the skillet.

Pour off any fat.

Reduce the heat to medium.

Add the onion and garlic and cook until the onion is tender, stirring occasionally.

Add the tomatoes and cook for 2 minutes.

Stir in the rice, saffron, red pepper, broth and water and heat to a boil.

Return the chicken to the skillet.

Reduce the heat to low.

Cover and cook for 25 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the rice is tender.

Stir the spinach in the skillet.

Let stand for 5 minutes.