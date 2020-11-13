Jollof Chicken & Rice

November 13, 2020 | 1:06pm
Clean-up is a breeze when preparing this one-pot jollof chicken and rice.
Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 3 Pounds chicken parts
- 1 large onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 plum tomato, cut up
- 1 Cup uncooked long grain white rice
- 3 strands saffron or 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1/2 Teaspoon strands saffron or 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Chicken Broth
- 1/2 Cup water
- 1 Cup coarsely chopped baby spinach leaves
Directions
Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat.
Add the chicken and cook until well browned on all sides.
Remove the chicken from the skillet.
Pour off any fat.
Reduce the heat to medium.
Add the onion and garlic and cook until the onion is tender, stirring occasionally.
Add the tomatoes and cook for 2 minutes.
Stir in the rice, saffron, red pepper, broth and water and heat to a boil.
Return the chicken to the skillet.
Reduce the heat to low.
Cover and cook for 25 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the rice is tender.
Stir the spinach in the skillet.
Let stand for 5 minutes.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving1016
Total Fat61g94%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated16g80%
Cholesterol334mg100%
Protein64g100%
Carbs48g16%
Vitamin A140µg16%
Vitamin B122µg94%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C15mg16%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.3%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K49µg40%
Calcium61mg6%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)50µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)50µg13%
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium99mg24%
Monounsaturated27gN/A
Niacin (B3)19mg100%
Phosphorus667mg95%
Polyunsaturated13gN/A
Potassium1133mg24%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg45.5%
Sodium751mg31%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg28.3%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water437gN/A
Zinc5mg49%