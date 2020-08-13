August 13, 2020 | 9:49am
Courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Just because it's summer doesn't mean you shouldn't be able to enjoy a comforting bowl of soup. Use zucchini in place of something heavier for this Instant Pot zucchini soup recipe.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Ingredients
- 2 zucchinis chopped
- 1 Cup water
- 1 Cup coconut milk
- 1.2 Teaspoons salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon curry powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
Directions
Place zucchini on the trivet and trivet in the instant pot.
Add water in the instant pot and close the lid of the instant pot.
Set instant pot to Manual at high pressure and cook for 2 minutes. Release the pressure quickly through steam vent.
Open the lid of the instant pot.
Transfer zucchini and all ingredients in a blender.
Blend until it becomes smooth.
Serve and enjoy.
Servings2
Calories Per Serving264
Total Fat25g38%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated22g100%
Protein5g10%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A20µg2%
Vitamin B60.4mg28.5%
Vitamin C36mg40%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.5%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium65mg6%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)64µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)64µg16%
Iron5mg26%
Magnesium92mg22%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus191mg27%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium791mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.5%
Sodium1000mg42%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.1%
Water387gN/A
Zinc1mg12%