Instant Pot Easy Vegetable Stock

August 27, 2020 | 3:15pm
Courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Just chop up some carrots, celery and onion and let your Instant Pot do the work for you. This vegetable stock is great to serve with noodles and can be made ahead of time and stored in the freezer.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Ingredients
- 1 carrot sliced
- 1 large onion chopped
- 10 garlic cloves minced
- 1 stalk celery chopped
- 15 whole peppercorns
- 4 Cups water
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Add 4 cups of water in the inner pot of instant pot.
Then add onion, carrot, celery and peppercorns in the inner pot. Stir well.
Close the lid and press the “Manual” button.
Cook for about 30 minutes on HIGH pressure.
Release the pressure naturally through the steam vent and open the lid.
Strain the stock and remove the bones and vegetables.
Serve and enjoy!