Even picky eaters will want to eat their vegetables for breakfast with this delicious and accessible Instant Pot recipe for spinach frittata. It's the perfect dish to make ahead of a busy work week or before the school day. You can whip it up for a comforting breakfast and then use the leftovers for a snack or a light meal.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Notes
Frittata is the perfect solution to recycle your leftovers and can be enriched with plenty of other ingredients (cheese, veggies, cold cuts, legumes etc.).
Ingredients
- 1 Cup water
- 6 eggs, whisked
- 1 Cup fresh spinach, chopped
- 1 Cup mushrooms
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- salt and black pepper, to taste
Directions
Pour olive oil into a pan that fits your Instant Pot.
Add all the ingredients to the pan and mix a bit.
Cover the pan with foil.
Pour water into the Instant Pot and correctly place the trivet.
Place the pan onto the trivet.
Cook at high pressure for 5 minutes.
After cooking ends, let the steam release naturally and serve hot.