4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Spinach Frittata

February 24, 2020 | 4:11pm
Make a healthy and filling breakfast in just 10 minutes
Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Even picky eaters will want to eat their vegetables for breakfast with this delicious and accessible Instant Pot recipe for spinach frittata. It's the perfect dish to make ahead of a busy work week or before the school day. You can whip it up for a comforting breakfast and then use the leftovers for a snack or a light meal. 

Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
130
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Frittata is the perfect solution to recycle your leftovers and can be enriched with plenty of other ingredients (cheese, veggies, cold cuts, legumes etc.).

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup water
  • 6 eggs, whisked
  • 1 Cup fresh spinach, chopped
  • 1 Cup mushrooms
  • 1/2 onion, chopped
  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions

Pour olive oil into a pan that fits your Instant Pot.

Add all the ingredients to the pan and mix a bit.

Cover the pan with foil.

Pour water into the Instant Pot and correctly place the trivet.

Place the pan onto the trivet.

Cook at high pressure for 5 minutes.

After cooking ends, let the steam release naturally and serve hot.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving130
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar0.9gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Cholesterol160mg53%
Protein6g12%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A92µg10%
Vitamin B120.4µg16.1%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.3%
Vitamin C2mg3%
Vitamin D36IU100%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K29µg24%
Calcium35mg3%
Fiber0.5g2%
Folate (food)34µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)34µg8%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium12mg3%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.2%
Phosphorus101mg14%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium144mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.7%
Sodium271mg11%
Water97gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.1%
