

4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Indian Rice Pudding

February 25, 2020
A comforting and creamy treat for breakfast or dessert
Instant Pot Indian Rice Pudding
Photo courtesy of Spice Cravings

Rice pudding is a beloved, old-fashioned dessert that you should also enjoy as an easy and delicious breakfast treat. In fact, this dish is a regional breakfast specialty in Arkansas. This creamy rice pudding, known as Kheer, is a wildly popular sweet treat in India and calls for cardamom for a unique punch of spice. 

Recipe courteys of Spice Cravings

Ready in
50 m
15 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
287
Calories Per Serving
Notes

If the rice pudding is thin for your liking, you can cook of the milk by turning on th"saute" mode. But remember, that it will thicken quit a bit as it cools. If rice pudding is too thick for you, you can add more milk to it and cook it till the milk boils. Remember to add more sugar in that case. You can substitute 2% milk for whole milk, almond milk or coconut milk. 

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup water
  • 5 Cups 2% milk
  • 1/2 Cup and 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/3 Cup assorted chopped nuts
  • 1/2 Cup Basmati rice, or any white rice on hand
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cardamom, to be added after cooking

Directions

Prep: Rinse rice 2-3 times or till water runs clear. Soak in water till you arrange everything together. Chop nuts to your liking. Crush cardamom if using fresh.

Turn on Instant Pot to Saute Mode. Add 1/4 cup water. Now add the milk. This prevents the milk from scorching the bottom of the pan. Add drained rice, sugar, nuts and give it a light stir. Hit cancel. Set instant pot to Porridge mode for 20 minutes. Valve set to Sealing Mode.  Let the pressure release naturally for at least 15 minutes (NPR 15).

Open the lid. You can mash the rice a little using a potato masher, it gives a creamy texture to the rice pudding. Add ground cardamom and stir. Rice pudding is ready to eat. You can enjoy this warm or cold.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving287
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar31gN/A
Saturated3g16%
Cholesterol16mg5%
Protein9g18%
Carbs46g15%
Vitamin A112µg12%
Vitamin B121µg45%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.5%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.5%
Vitamin D100IU100%
Vitamin K0.4µg0.3%
Calcium252mg25%
Fiber0.7g2.9%
Folate (food)15µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)15µg4%
Iron0.5mg2.7%
Magnesium46mg11%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5%
Phosphorus238mg34%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium346mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg31%
Sodium97mg4%
Sugars, added21gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.9%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water194gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
