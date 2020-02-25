Instant Pot Indian Rice Pudding

Prep: Rinse rice 2-3 times or till water runs clear. Soak in water till you arrange everything together. Chop nuts to your liking. Crush cardamom if using fresh.

Turn on Instant Pot to Saute Mode. Add 1/4 cup water. Now add the milk. This prevents the milk from scorching the bottom of the pan. Add drained rice, sugar, nuts and give it a light stir. Hit cancel. Set instant pot to Porridge mode for 20 minutes. Valve set to Sealing Mode. Let the pressure release naturally for at least 15 minutes (NPR 15).

Open the lid. You can mash the rice a little using a potato masher, it gives a creamy texture to the rice pudding. Add ground cardamom and stir. Rice pudding is ready to eat. You can enjoy this warm or cold.