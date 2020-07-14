Instant Pot French Dip Sandwiches

Season the roast with garlic powder, pepper and salt.

Add olive oil in an instant pot and press “sauté”, add roast in it and sear it on all sides and take it out.

Add onions into the instant pot, when they are softened turn off the pot

Add beef broth into the pot, then add onion soup, Worcestershire sauce and roast into it.

Close the lid with the valve sealed.

Cook for 60 minutes on manual “high” pressure.

Release the pressure naturally for 20 minutes then do a quick release.

Take the meat out and strain the liquid.

Serve immediately.