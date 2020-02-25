  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Cinnamon Raisin Steel-Cut Oatmeal

February 25, 2020
Your new go-to breakfast for a nutritious start to your day
Photo courtesy of How to Feed a Loon

This Instant Pot steel-cut oatmeal is sweet, chewy and never soggy. Your classic oatmeal is spiced up with cinnamon, raisins, creamy milk and plenty of brown sugar. This heartwarming and simple breakfast recipe is the perfect dish to enjoy on a cold morning before rushing to school or work.

Recipe courtesy of How to Feed a Loon

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
325
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 Cup steel-cut oats
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 2 Cups water
  • 1 1/2 Cup milk
  • 3/4 Cups raisins
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon, ground
  • 4 Teaspoons brown sugar

Directions

Select SAUTE on the Instant Pot and adjust to More for high heat.

Add the butter and stir until melted.

Add the oats and stir to coat them with butter, stirring frequently, about 4 minutes.

Add the sugar, salt, water, milk, raisins and cinnamon. Stir until combined.

Secure the lid and set the Pressure Release to SEALING. Press the CANCEL and then select PORRIDGE or MANUAL or PRESSURE COOK (Any of these settings will work). Adjust the pressure to High and set the time to 10 minutes.

Allow the pressure to release naturally for 5 minutes (don't do anything), then Quick Release any remaining pressure. Carefully remove the lid.

Stir the oatmeal with a large wooden spoon.

Transfer to bowls and sprinkle on the brown sugar and add extra milk, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving325
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar27gN/A
Saturated6g29%
Cholesterol24mg8%
Protein8g16%
Carbs53g18%
Vitamin A91µg10%
Vitamin B120.4µg17.7%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.7%
Vitamin C0.7mg0.7%
Vitamin D51IU100%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.7%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium149mg15%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)16µg4%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium101mg24%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.5%
Phosphorus244mg35%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium442mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.5%
Sodium285mg12%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.5%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water207gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
