Instant Pot Cinnamon Raisin Steel-Cut Oatmeal

Select SAUTE on the Instant Pot and adjust to More for high heat.

Add the butter and stir until melted.

Add the oats and stir to coat them with butter, stirring frequently, about 4 minutes.

Add the sugar, salt, water, milk, raisins and cinnamon. Stir until combined.

Secure the lid and set the Pressure Release to SEALING. Press the CANCEL and then select PORRIDGE or MANUAL or PRESSURE COOK (Any of these settings will work). Adjust the pressure to High and set the time to 10 minutes.

Allow the pressure to release naturally for 5 minutes (don't do anything), then Quick Release any remaining pressure. Carefully remove the lid.

Stir the oatmeal with a large wooden spoon.

Transfer to bowls and sprinkle on the brown sugar and add extra milk, if desired.