Instant Pot Cheesy Egg Bake

February 24, 2020 | 4:57pm
Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Scrambled eggs, a tried and true breakfast staple, are taken to the next level with melted cheese, crispy bacon and a layer of hash browns. Cook this simple and delicious breakfast that your whole family will love in just 10 minutes with your Instant Pot.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Ingredients
- 8 bacon slices, chopped
- 8 eggs
- 1 Cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- 2 Cups hash browns, frozen
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
- 3/4 Cups milk
Directions
Add the chopped bacon in an instant pot and “sauté” until it becomes crispy
Add frozen hash browns into it and cook for 2 minutes
In a bowl add milk, eggs, shredded cheese, salt and pepper and whisk well
Directly pour the mixture over the potatoes and cover the lid
Cook for 5 minutes on manual “high” pressure
Release the pressure quickly
Serve with extra shredded cheese.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving358
Total Fat26g40%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated9g45%
Cholesterol196mg65%
Protein14g29%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A120µg13%
Vitamin B120.8µg31.5%
Vitamin B60.4mg26.9%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D55IU100%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.7%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium153mg15%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)31µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)31µg8%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium29mg7%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg13%
Phosphorus241mg34%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium385mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.6%
Sodium487mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.9%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water89gN/A
Zinc2mg15%