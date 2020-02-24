  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Cheesy Egg Bake

February 24, 2020 | 4:57pm
A cheesy and easy take on a breakfast classic
Instant Pot Cheesy Egg Bake
Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Scrambled eggs, a tried and true breakfast staple, are taken to the next level with melted cheese, crispy bacon and a layer of hash browns. Cook this simple and delicious breakfast that your whole family will love in just 10 minutes with your Instant Pot.

Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
358
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 8 bacon slices, chopped
  • 8 eggs
  • 1 Cup cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 2 Cups hash browns, frozen
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
  • 3/4 Cups milk

Directions

Add the chopped bacon in an instant pot and “sauté” until it becomes crispy

Add frozen hash browns into it and cook for 2 minutes

In a bowl add milk, eggs, shredded cheese, salt and pepper and whisk well

Directly pour the mixture over the potatoes and cover the lid

Cook for 5 minutes on manual “high” pressure

Release the pressure quickly

Serve with extra shredded cheese.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving358
Total Fat26g40%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated9g45%
Cholesterol196mg65%
Protein14g29%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A120µg13%
Vitamin B120.8µg31.5%
Vitamin B60.4mg26.9%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D55IU100%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.7%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium153mg15%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)31µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)31µg8%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium29mg7%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg13%
Phosphorus241mg34%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium385mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.6%
Sodium487mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.9%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water89gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
Tags
best egg recipes
best recipes
cheese
best breakfast recipes
best instant pot recipes