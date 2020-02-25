Broccoli Frittata with Ham and Peppers

Grease a 6 x 3 pan extremely well. You do not want to be scraping out egg because you forgot to grease a corner.

Arrange the sliced sweet peppers in the bottom of the pan

Place the cubed ham on top of it.

Cover with the frozen broccoli. Before you ask me, yes this will work with fresh broccoli as well, I used frozen because that’s what I had.

In a mixing bowl whisk together the eggs, half and half, salt, and pepper.

Stir In shredded cheese.

Pour the egg mixture on top of your vegetables and ham and cover with foil or a silicone lid.

In the inner liner of your instant pot or Pressure cooker, place 2 cups of water.

Place a steamer rack on top of this.

Place the covered pan on the steamer rack.

Cook on high pressure for 20 minutes. Allow it to release pressure naturally for 10 minutes, and then release all remaining pressure.

Let it sit for 5-10 minutes. Using a knife, gently loosen the sides of your wondrous creation. Place a plate on top of the pan, and thump out the frittata onto the plate. If you want the pepper and ham side up, you’re done. If you want the cheese side up, flip it on a plate once more.

You can broil for 3-4 minutes to get the cheese to melt or serve as is.