4.5
2 ratings

Broccoli Frittata with Ham and Peppers

February 25, 2020
Try this Instant Pot recipe for a delicious and diet-friendly breakfast
Broccoli Frittata with Ham and Peppers
Photo courtesy of Two Sleevers

This is the perfect low-carb and keto-friendly recipe to whip up for a quick and filling breakfast or light brunch that feels truly gourmet. With the help of your Instant Pot, you will have a fluffy and flavorful frittata packed with ham, melted cheese and broccoli in under an hour. 

Recipe courtesy of Two Sleevers

Ready in
40 m
10 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
438
Calories Per Serving
Notes

You can try these substitutions to fit diet restrictions or test new flavors: fresh broccoli for frozen; other veggies instead of broccoli and pepper but do not use tomatoes and possibly mushrooms as they will release too much water; dairy-free milks; cooked chicken sausage, roast beef chunks or smoked sausage for ham.

Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces ham, cubed
  • 1 Cup sweet peppers, sliced
  • 2 Cups frozen broccoli
  • 1 Cup half and half cream
  • 1 Cup shredded cheddar
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 Teaspoons ground black pepper

Directions

Grease a 6 x 3 pan extremely well. You do not want to be scraping out egg because you forgot to grease a corner. 

Arrange the sliced sweet peppers in the bottom of the pan

Place the cubed ham on top of it.

Cover with the frozen broccoli. Before you ask me, yes this will work with fresh broccoli as well, I used frozen because that’s what I had.

In a mixing bowl whisk together the eggs, half and half, salt, and pepper.

Stir In shredded cheese.

Pour the egg mixture on top of your vegetables and ham and cover with foil or a silicone lid.

In the inner liner of your instant pot or Pressure cooker, place 2 cups of water.

Place a steamer rack on top of this.

Place the covered pan on the steamer rack.

Cook on high pressure for 20 minutes. Allow it to release pressure naturally for 10 minutes, and then release all remaining pressure.

Let it sit for 5-10 minutes. Using a knife, gently loosen the sides of your wondrous creation.  Place a plate on top of the pan, and thump out the frittata onto the plate. If you want the pepper and ham side up, you’re done. If you want the cheese side up, flip it on a plate once more.

You can broil for 3-4 minutes to get the cheese to melt or serve as is.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving438
Total Fat37g56%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated21g100%
Cholesterol143mg48%
Protein19g38%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A369µg41%
Vitamin B120.6µg24.7%
Vitamin B60.4mg28.1%
Vitamin C73mg81%
Vitamin D39IU100%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K52µg43%
Calcium271mg27%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)53µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)53µg13%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium39mg9%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus295mg42%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium436mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg28%
Sodium869mg36%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg35.1%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water145gN/A
Zinc2mg19%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
