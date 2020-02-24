Streusel Coffee Cake

Grease a 7-inch nonstick fluted tube pan (such as a Bundt or kugelhopf).

In a small bowl, combine 1/3 cup baking mix, 1/3 cup brown sugar and cinnamon. Using a pastry blender or two knives, cut in 2 tbsp butter until crumbly. Sprinkle half the streusel mixture in bottom of prepared pan.

In a medium bowl, combine the remaining baking mix and brown sugar. Cut in the remaining butter until crumbly.

In a measuring cup or bowl, whisk egg and water. Add to dry ingredients and stir until just combined.

Pour half the batter over streusel mixture in pan. Sprinkle with the remaining streusel. Top with the remaining batter.

Add 1 cup hot water to the inner pot and place the steam rack in the pot. Place the pan on the rack.

Close and lock the lid and turn the steam release handle to Sealing. Set your Instant Pot to Pressure Cook on High for 25 minutes.

When the cooking time is done, press Cancel and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes, then turn the steam release handle to Venting. When the float valve drops down, remove the lid. A tester inserted in the center should come out clean. (If more cooking time is needed, continue pressure cooking on High for 3 minutes, then quickly release the pressure.)