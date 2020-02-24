  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Streusel Coffee Cake

February 24, 2020
This Instant Pot recipe is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth
Streusel Coffee Cake
Photo courtesy of Instant Pot

Avoid using the oven on a hot summer day with this Instant Pot breakfast recipe. Pressure-cooked streusel coffee cake is quick and easy to make, and will be a sure-fire crowd-pleaser for your family, co-workers or brunch guests.

Recipe courtesy of Instant Pot

Ready in
1 h
15 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
311
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 1/3 Cups all-purpose baking mix, such as Bisquick
  • 1/2 Cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 4 Tablespoons cold butter
  • 1 large egg
  • 2/3 Cups water

Directions

Grease a 7-inch nonstick fluted tube pan (such as a Bundt or kugelhopf).

In a small bowl, combine 1/3 cup baking mix, 1/3 cup brown sugar and cinnamon. Using a pastry blender or two knives, cut in 2 tbsp butter until crumbly. Sprinkle half the streusel mixture in bottom of prepared pan.

In a medium bowl, combine the remaining baking mix and brown sugar. Cut in the remaining butter until crumbly.

In a measuring cup or bowl, whisk egg and water. Add to dry ingredients and stir until just combined.

Pour half the batter over streusel mixture in pan. Sprinkle with the remaining streusel. Top with the remaining batter.

Add 1 cup hot water to the inner pot and place the steam rack in the pot. Place the pan on the rack.

Close and lock the lid and turn the steam release handle to Sealing. Set your Instant Pot to Pressure Cook on High for 25 minutes.

When the cooking time is done, press Cancel and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes, then turn the steam release handle to Venting. When the float valve drops down, remove the lid. A tester inserted in the center should come out clean. (If more cooking time is needed, continue pressure cooking on High for 3 minutes, then quickly release the pressure.)

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving311
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated5g26%
Cholesterol51mg17%
Protein7g14%
Carbs51g17%
Vitamin A79µg9%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.9%
Vitamin D13IU83%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.1%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.6%
Calcium235mg23%
Fiber0.1g0.5%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)52µg13%
Folic acid13µgN/A
Iron4mg22%
Magnesium52mg12%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg20%
Phosphorus385mg55%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium247mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg42.1%
Sodium681mg28%
Sugars, added18gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg22.4%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water39gN/A
Zinc1mg9%
