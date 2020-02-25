Instant Pot Breakfast Quinoa With Berries

February 25, 2020
Photo courtesy of Corrie Cooks
If you're sick and tired of your usual oatmeal for breakfast, try this healthy and downright delicious breakfast quinoa. You won't sacrifice speed and ease with this recipe. Throw the ingredients in your Instant Pot and you will have a warm breakfast bowl ready in under 10 minutes. With cinnamon and maple syrup for a punch of flavor, almonds for crunch and berries for sweetness, even your picky eaters will love this new breakfast addition.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Cup uncooked quinoa
- 2 1/4 Cups water
- 2 Tablespoons maple syrup
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon powder
- pinch of salt
- 1 Cup milk
- fresh berries
- sliced almonds
Directions
Turn on the instant pot.
Add water in it.
Add all remaining ingredients in the pot.
Set the instant pot to “Manual” at high pressure for 2 minutes, release the pressure quickly through steam vent.
Serve and garnish it with milk, almonds and berries.