

4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Frittata

February 25, 2020
A nutritious and delicious meal-prep breakfast essential
Instant Pot Frittata
Photo courtesy of Monday is Meatloaf

If you're in need of a healthy, quick and portable breakfast, look no further. This Instant Pot recipe is packed with vegetables and protein to keep you and your family full during a busy day. It's the perfect breakfast dish to whip up on the weekend and then grab during a rushed morning of packing lunches and making it on-time to that morning meeting. 

Recipe courtesy of Monday is Meatloaf

Ready in
45 m
10 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
113
Calories Per Serving
Notes

This versatile recipe can be adapted to fit the low-carb, Whole30 and keto diets. Feel free to use water or nut milk instead of milk.

Ingredients

  • 6 eggs
  • 1/4 Cup milk
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground mustard
  • 1/4 Teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon hot sauce
  • 1/2 Cup pork breakfast sausage, bacon or ham
  • 1/2 Cup cheese, shredded
  • 1/4 Cup tomatoes, sliced
  • 1/2 Cup spinach
  • 1/4 Cup onions, sliced

Directions

Slice tomatoes, and arrange in the bottom of a lightly greased round 7-inch pan. Slice onions, and combine with spinach in a heated medium pan for a few minutes to soften. Salt and pepper to taste if desired. Layer on top of tomatoes.

Cook pork breakfast sausage or other meat of choice, and layer on top of vegetables. Add the cheese as the last layer. 

Whisk together the eggs, milk, ground mustard, hot sauce, garlic salt, and pepper. Gently pour into pan. Add 1 1/2 cups of water to the Instant Pot, and place rack into liner. Place the pan inside, and close the lid according to your manufacturers instructions. 

Cook on high pressure for 25 minutes, and follow with a 10 minute natural pressure release. Cool for a few minutes, and then place a plate on top to flip the frittata out onto the plate. Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container for up to one week. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving113
Total Fat9g13%
Sugar0.9gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol133mg44%
Protein7g14%
Carbs2g1%
Vitamin A85µg9%
Vitamin B120.4µg17.5%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D33IU100%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.3%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium78mg8%
Fiber0.2g0.8%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron0.7mg3.9%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.3%
Phosphorus118mg17%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium104mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.6%
Sodium151mg6%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water47gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.3%
