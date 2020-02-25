Cheesy Savory Oatmeal

Pour 1 cup of water into your Instant Pot, 1.5 cups of water if you have the 8 quart.

Place a trivet in the bottom of the pot. Place the stackable pot or oven safe vessel onto the trivet. Put in 1 cup of oats, 2 cups of broth, salt and pepper. I use 2 pinches of salt and 1 of pepper, but it adjust to your preference and broth choice. Top with the butter. Lay the 2 pieces of cheese on top.

Put the lid on the stackable pot or if you don't have a lid, use aluminum foil.

Pressure ON HIGH for 14 minutes. If using quick cooking oats, quick release the pressure when it's done cooking. If using regular steel cuts oats, let the pressure come down naturally for 10 minutes, then release the remaining pressure.

Carefully, remove the lid and the pot of oatmeal. Stir and check for salt and pepper. I like to fry up an egg and toss it on top.