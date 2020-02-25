Cheesy Savory Oatmeal

Cheese and oatmeal may seem like a foreign combination, especially if you're used to sweet breakfast oatmeal doused in whipped cream and sugar. This Instant Pot recipe will blow your mind, with an ultra-cheesy and buttery flavor and a fried egg on top for an extra punch of protein. If you love cheesy grits, then this recipe will be your new breakfast obsession.
Recipe courtesy of The Bearded Hiker
Notes
If you have leftover cooked ham or bacon, toss it in the pot when you add the rest of the ingredients. Precooked bacon works very well for this and gives the oatmeal a nice bacony flavor. The time shown is for soft oats. If you like a little more chew or texture, you can decrease down to 9-10 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 - 1 1/2 Cup water
- 1 Cup steel cut oats, quick cooking or regular
- 2 Cups chicken broth
- 2 Teaspoons butter
- 2 slices of cheese
- salt and pepper, to taste
- eggs, optional to top off the oatmeal
Directions
Pour 1 cup of water into your Instant Pot, 1.5 cups of water if you have the 8 quart.
Place a trivet in the bottom of the pot. Place the stackable pot or oven safe vessel onto the trivet. Put in 1 cup of oats, 2 cups of broth, salt and pepper. I use 2 pinches of salt and 1 of pepper, but it adjust to your preference and broth choice. Top with the butter. Lay the 2 pieces of cheese on top.
Put the lid on the stackable pot or if you don't have a lid, use aluminum foil.
Pressure ON HIGH for 14 minutes. If using quick cooking oats, quick release the pressure when it's done cooking. If using regular steel cuts oats, let the pressure come down naturally for 10 minutes, then release the remaining pressure.
Carefully, remove the lid and the pot of oatmeal. Stir and check for salt and pepper. I like to fry up an egg and toss it on top.