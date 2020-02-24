Instant Pot Bacon Casserole

Pour the oil in the Instant Pot and select “Sauté”.

Add onion, bell pepper and garlic and sauté for about 4-5 minutes.

In a bowl, add sweet potato and red pepper flakes and toss to coat well. In another bowl, add eggs, coconut milk, salt and black pepper and beat till well combined.

Transfer all mixtures into Instant Pot and secure the lid and cook under “Manual” and “High Pressure” for about 25 minutes.

Select “Cancel” and carefully do a quick release.

Remove the lid and serve hot.