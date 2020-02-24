  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Instant Pot Bacon Casserole

February 24, 2020 | 4:38pm
Jump-start your day with this delicious and protein-packed breakfast
Instant Pot Bacon Casserole
Bursting with flavor and packed with bacon, sweet potatoes, onions and peppers, this casserole recipe will help you get through a busy day. It's a hearty and restaurant-quality breakfast dish made easy and quick with the help of your Instant Pot.

Ready in
35 m
5 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
102
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 6 eggs
  • 1/2 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 1/2 Tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1/2 red onion, chopped
  • 1 Teaspoon dried dill, crushed
  • 1/2 Pound cooked bacon, chopped
  • 1 large sweet potato, peeled and grated
  • pinch of red pepper flakes, crushed
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Pour the oil in the Instant Pot and select “Sauté”.

Add onion, bell pepper and garlic and sauté for about 4-5 minutes.

In a bowl, add sweet potato and red pepper flakes and toss to coat well. In another bowl, add eggs, coconut milk, salt and black pepper and beat till well combined.

Transfer all mixtures into Instant Pot and secure the lid and cook under “Manual” and “High Pressure” for about 25 minutes.

Select “Cancel” and carefully do a quick release.

Remove the lid and serve hot.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving102
Total Fat5g8%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol160mg53%
Protein6g12%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A263µg29%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.9%
Vitamin B60.2mg12.9%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin D35IU100%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.8%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium40mg4%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)26µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)26µg7%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium15mg4%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.6%
Phosphorus104mg15%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium194mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.9%
Sodium302mg13%
Water72gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.2%
