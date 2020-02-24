Instant Pot Bacon Casserole

Bursting with flavor and packed with bacon, sweet potatoes, onions and peppers, this casserole recipe will help you get through a busy day. It's a hearty and restaurant-quality breakfast dish made easy and quick with the help of your Instant Pot.
Recipe courtesy of Corrie Cooks
Ingredients
- 6 eggs
- 1/2 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- 1/2 Tablespoon coconut oil
- 1/2 red onion, chopped
- 1 Teaspoon dried dill, crushed
- 1/2 Pound cooked bacon, chopped
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled and grated
- pinch of red pepper flakes, crushed
- salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Pour the oil in the Instant Pot and select “Sauté”.
Add onion, bell pepper and garlic and sauté for about 4-5 minutes.
In a bowl, add sweet potato and red pepper flakes and toss to coat well. In another bowl, add eggs, coconut milk, salt and black pepper and beat till well combined.
Transfer all mixtures into Instant Pot and secure the lid and cook under “Manual” and “High Pressure” for about 25 minutes.
Select “Cancel” and carefully do a quick release.
Remove the lid and serve hot.