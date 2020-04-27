Impossibly Easy Quiche

If you can't get enough crust in your morning quiche, this easy recipe is for you. Mix biscuit mix (like Bisquik) into your eggs, dairy and veggies, and the crust will magically float to the bottom and distribute throughout your dish, making for an irresistably, impossibly easy breakfast. This recipe is also a great way to use leftover veggies and meat.
Ingredients
- 6 Ounces raw vegetable of your choice (sliced mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, etc.)
- 4 Ounces cooked breakfast meat of your choice (ham, bacon, ground beef)
- 1 Cup shredded cheese of your choice (cheddar, Swiss and Colby Jack all work well)
- 4 eggs
- 2 Cups milk
- 1/2 Cup biscuit mix, such as Bisquik
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease a pie plate using butter, shortening or nonstick cooking spray.
Sprinkle veggies, breakfast meat and cheese to the bottom of your plate evenly.
In a separate bowl, add eggs, milk, Bisquik, salt and pepper. Whisk together briskly by hand for about 1 or 2 minutes, until well combined.
Pour egg mixture into pie plate.
Place quiche in oven. Bake until golden brown and firm, about 50 minutes to 1 hour.
Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.