Impossibly Easy Quiche

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a pie plate using butter, shortening or nonstick cooking spray.

Sprinkle veggies, breakfast meat and cheese to the bottom of your plate evenly.

In a separate bowl, add eggs, milk, Bisquik, salt and pepper. Whisk together briskly by hand for about 1 or 2 minutes, until well combined.

Pour egg mixture into pie plate.

Place quiche in oven. Bake until golden brown and firm, about 50 minutes to 1 hour.

Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.