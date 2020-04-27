  1. Home
Impossibly Easy Quiche

April 27, 2020 | 12:01pm
By
Crust fans who can't bake, rejoice!
Thienne Johnson/Shutterstock

If you can't get enough crust in your morning quiche, this easy recipe is for you. Mix biscuit mix (like Bisquik) into your eggs, dairy and veggies, and the crust will magically float to the bottom and distribute throughout your dish, making for an irresistably, impossibly easy breakfast. This recipe is also a great way to use leftover veggies and meat.

Ready in
1 h and 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
6
Servings
312
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 6 Ounces raw vegetable of your choice (sliced mushrooms, bell pepper, onion, etc.)
  • 4 Ounces cooked breakfast meat of your choice (ham, bacon, ground beef)
  • 1 Cup shredded cheese of your choice (cheddar, Swiss and Colby Jack all work well)
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 Cups milk
  • 1/2 Cup biscuit mix, such as Bisquik
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a pie plate using butter, shortening or nonstick cooking spray.

Sprinkle veggies, breakfast meat and cheese to the bottom of your plate evenly.

In a separate bowl, add eggs, milk, Bisquik, salt and pepper. Whisk together briskly by hand for about 1 or 2 minutes, until well combined.

Pour egg mixture into pie plate.

Place quiche in oven. Bake until golden brown and firm, about 50 minutes to 1 hour.

Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving312
Total Fat22g33%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated10g49%
Cholesterol148mg49%
Protein15g30%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A144µg16%
Vitamin B120.9µg39.1%
Vitamin B60.2mg14.5%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D2µg12%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.5%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium287mg29%
Fiber0.8g3.3%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)46µg11%
Folic acid9µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium26mg6%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus320mg46%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium278mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg32.2%
Sodium463mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.6%
Water137gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
