Westside Drive-In Idaho Ice Cream Potato

Place cocoa in a mixing bowl.

To form the “Potato” split ice cream into 4 equal rectangle logs. Mold, with your hands, into shape of baked potato. Place the “potatoes” in the cocoa powder and coat evenly.

Place in freezer until firm, about 1 hour.

To assemble the potato, spoon a ¼ cup chocolate syrup on the bottom of a dessert plate.

Split frozen "potato" down the middle and place a dollop of the whipped cream in center. Sprinkle with the cookie crumbs and mixed nuts.