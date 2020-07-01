Westside Drive-In Idaho Ice Cream Potato

Believe it or not, this dessert does not include a potato. The Idaho staple consists of vanilla ice cream, covered in cocoa and topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, meant to resemble a potato with dirt and sour cream on top. This recipe comes straight from Lou Aaron himself, the king of the ice cream potato.
Recipe courtesy of Lou Aaron, of Westside Drive-In
Ingredients
- 1 quart Vanilla ice cream
- 1 Cup cocoa powder, for dusting
- 1 Cup Chocolate Syrup
- 2 Cups whipped cream
- 1/2 Cup cookie crumbs and ½ cup diced nut topping mixed together
Directions
Place cocoa in a mixing bowl.
To form the “Potato” split ice cream into 4 equal rectangle logs. Mold, with your hands, into shape of baked potato. Place the “potatoes” in the cocoa powder and coat evenly.
Place in freezer until firm, about 1 hour.
To assemble the potato, spoon a ¼ cup chocolate syrup on the bottom of a dessert plate.
Split frozen "potato" down the middle and place a dollop of the whipped cream in center. Sprinkle with the cookie crumbs and mixed nuts.