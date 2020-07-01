  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Westside Drive-In Idaho Ice Cream Potato

July 1, 2020 | 1:47pm
Make this iconic regional dessert at home
Photo courtesy of Lou Aaron

Believe it or not, this dessert does not include a potato. The Idaho staple consists of vanilla ice cream, covered in cocoa and topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, meant to resemble a potato with dirt and sour cream on top. This recipe comes straight from Lou Aaron himself, the king of the ice cream potato. 

Recipe courtesy of Lou Aaron, of Westside Drive-In

Ready in
1 h and 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 quart Vanilla ice cream
  • 1 Cup cocoa powder, for dusting
  • 1 Cup Chocolate Syrup
  • 2 Cups whipped cream
  • 1/2 Cup cookie crumbs and ½ cup diced nut topping mixed together

Directions

Place cocoa in a mixing bowl.

To form the “Potato” split ice cream into 4 equal rectangle logs. Mold, with your hands, into shape of baked potato. Place the “potatoes” in the cocoa powder and coat evenly.

Place in freezer until firm, about 1 hour.

To assemble the potato, spoon a ¼ cup chocolate syrup on the bottom of a dessert plate.

Split frozen "potato" down the middle and place a dollop of the whipped cream in center. Sprinkle with the cookie crumbs and mixed nuts.

