4.5
2 ratings

Horchata Caliente

April 28, 2020
A cold-weather take on a Mexican classic
Horchata

Photo courtesy of Nestlé

Who needs hot chocolate when you can have this hot take on an iconic Mexican recipe? If in the market for a traditional chilled horchata, pour this recipe over ice.

Recipe courtesy of Nestlé

Ready in
8 h 15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
8 h 5 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
306
Calories Per Serving

Notes

This horchata may be served cold over ice too. 

Ingredients

  • 4 Cups water
  • 1 1/2 Cup long-grain rice
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 14 Ounces NESTLÉ LA LECHERA Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • 1 Cup milk

Directions

COMBINE water, rice and cinnamon in a large bowl. Cover; let sit overnight.

POUR rice mixture (including cinnamon sticks) into blender; cover.

BLEND on high for 3 to 4 minutes or until the mixture is as smooth as possible.

STRAIN mixture through an extra fine sieve into a medium saucepan, pressing the rice solids until only a dry paste remains; discard paste.

ADD sweetened condensed milk and milk to saucepan.

COOK over medium heat, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes or until horchata is warm. Pour into cups.

SERVE sprinkled with ground cinnamon, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving306
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar29gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol20mg7%
Protein7g15%
Carbs57g19%
Vitamin A51µg6%
Vitamin B120.4µg14.8%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.3%
Vitamin E0.2mg1%
Vitamin K0.6µg0.5%
Calcium195mg20%
Fiber0.8g3.2%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg2%
Iron0.4mg2.4%
Magnesium26mg6%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.3%
Phosphorus191mg27%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium267mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.2%
Sodium83mg3%
Water163gN/A
Zinc1mg8.9%
Tags
best recipes
cinnamon
rice
condensed milk