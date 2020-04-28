Horchata Caliente

COMBINE water, rice and cinnamon in a large bowl. Cover; let sit overnight.

POUR rice mixture (including cinnamon sticks) into blender; cover.

BLEND on high for 3 to 4 minutes or until the mixture is as smooth as possible.

STRAIN mixture through an extra fine sieve into a medium saucepan, pressing the rice solids until only a dry paste remains; discard paste.

ADD sweetened condensed milk and milk to saucepan.

COOK over medium heat, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes or until horchata is warm. Pour into cups.

SERVE sprinkled with ground cinnamon, if desired.