Horchata Caliente

Who needs hot chocolate when you can have this hot take on an iconic Mexican recipe? If in the market for a traditional chilled horchata, pour this recipe over ice.
Recipe courtesy of Nestlé
Notes
This horchata may be served cold over ice too.
Ingredients
- 4 Cups water
- 1 1/2 Cup long-grain rice
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 14 Ounces NESTLÉ LA LECHERA Sweetened Condensed Milk
- 1 Cup milk
Directions
COMBINE water, rice and cinnamon in a large bowl. Cover; let sit overnight.
POUR rice mixture (including cinnamon sticks) into blender; cover.
BLEND on high for 3 to 4 minutes or until the mixture is as smooth as possible.
STRAIN mixture through an extra fine sieve into a medium saucepan, pressing the rice solids until only a dry paste remains; discard paste.
ADD sweetened condensed milk and milk to saucepan.
COOK over medium heat, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes or until horchata is warm. Pour into cups.
SERVE sprinkled with ground cinnamon, if desired.