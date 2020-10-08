Hot honey butter roasted chicken with corn and tomato salad

Chef Nina Compton’s roasted chicken piles on more flavor than your ordinary roasted chicken recipe. The hot honey butter makes it extra juicy while adding a tangy, sweet and buttery taste to the chicken.
Recipe courtesy of Tabasco and created by Chef Nina Compton of Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro.
Ingredients
For the chicken
- 1 whole chicken
- 1 stick of unsalted butter, cut into pieces, room temperature
- 3 Tablespoons honey
- 1 Tablespoon kosher salt
- 5 sprigs of rosemary (chop in half, reserve rest for roasting)
- 1 lemon, cut into six rounds
- 2 Tablespoons Tabasco Chipotle Pepper Sauce
For the spiced butter
- 1 Pound butter, softened
- 1 Tablespoon garlic, roasted and chopped
- 2 Teaspoons onion powder
- 2 Teaspoons thyme
- 2 Teaspoons sugar
- 1 Teaspoon cumin
- 2 Teaspoons salt
- 1 Teaspoon paprika
- 1 Teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
For the corn and tomato salad
- 2 pints of cherry tomatoes
- 1/8 Cup basil, finely chopped
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 1/8 Cup sherry vinegar
- 6 to 8 ears of fresh corn, kernels removed
- 2 large egg yolks
- 1 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 4 Teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 Cup vegetable oil
- 1 Cup finely sliced onion (smoke the onion before for more flavor)
- 2 Cups buttermilk
- 1 Cup toasted panko bread crumbs
- 1/4 Cup ranch powder (seasoning mix)
- Coarse salt and ground pepper to taste
Directions
For the chicken
Vigorously whisk butter, honey, Tabasco Chipotle Pepper Sauce, rosemary and salt in a medium bowl until smooth.
Rub some of the butter underneath the chicken skin and place lemon rounds on the base of the roasting pan.
Place chicken on top and rub the skin with more butter.
Roast at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown and has an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
For the spiced butter
Make the spiced butter in a large bowl by combining all dry ingredients and then folding in the softened butter.
For the corn and tomato salad
Make the dressing for the corn and tomato salad by placing egg yolks and sliced onion in a bowl.
Add mustard and lemon juice until well combined, then add oil in a slow, steady stream (mixture should become thick and emulsified).
Add buttermilk and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Set aside.
Make the ranch breadcrumbs by combining the toasted panko bread crumbs and ranch powder in a bowl.
Set aside.
Remove the corn from the cob and sauté corn in 4 tablespoons of spiced butter.
Place on a sheet tray and let cool.
Add the corn to a large mixing bowl and combine with whole cherry tomatoes.
Toss onion dressing and top with ranch breadcrumbs.
Serve with roast chicken.