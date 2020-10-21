honey garlic chicken wings

October 21, 2020
Vankad/Shutterstock
Buffalo wings are legendary, but if you're looking to make a little room for the sweeter things in life, these handhelds are made using honey and garlic. This recipe was created by chef, author and Top Chef judge Hugh Acheson.
This recipe is courtesy of Crock-Pot and Hugh Acheson.
Ingredients
- 2 to 3 Pounds chicken wings
- 1/3 Cup honey
- 1/4 Cup lemon juice
- 2 Tablespoons coconut aminos
- 2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 Teaspoons garlic powder
- 3/4 Teaspoons ground ginger
Directions
Place a slow cooker liner in your slow cooker.
Place chicken wings on the bottom.
In a bowl, combine the honey, lemon juice, water, coconut aminos, apple cider vinegar, garlic powder and ground ginger.
Pour mixture over wings and mix well.
Cook on high for three to four hours or on low for six hours, until cooked through.
Enjoy warm.
Servings3
Calories Per Serving861
Total Fat50g77%
Sugar34gN/A
Saturated15g77%
Cholesterol420mg100%
Protein67g100%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A34µg4%
Vitamin B120.9µg39.4%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.5%
Vitamin E2mg16%
Vitamin K14µg12%
Calcium48mg5%
Fiber0.4g1.5%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)32µg8%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium66mg16%
Monounsaturated24gN/A
Niacin (B3)22mg100%
Phosphorus478mg68%
Polyunsaturated11gN/A
Potassium785mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg31.6%
Sodium501mg21%
Sugars, added31gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg18.2%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water296gN/A
Zinc5mg43%