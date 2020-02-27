Homemade Pop Tarts with Brown Sugar Glaze

Pop tarts are the food of childhood nostalgia. They are convinient, sweet and totally delicious. Using this recipe, you can bake your own pop tarts with a spice-filled crust and a mouthwatering cinnamon glaze. These easy, grab-and-go homemade treats will be a new obsession in your home.
Recipe courtesy of Happy Money Saver
Ingredients
For the pop tarts
- 2 ready-made pie crusts
- 1/2 Cup packed brown sugar
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1 large egg
- 2 Teaspoons water
For the glaze
- 3/4 Cups powdered sugar
- 1/3 Cup brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon milk, plus more as needed
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
For the pop tarts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a baking sheet.
Unroll one pie crust, and press or roll out to an 11-inch circle. Gently press the pie crust into an ice cube tray, creating deep wells.
In a small bowl, stir together ½ cup brown sugar, cinnamon and the flour to create the pop tart filling.
Spoon the filling into the pie crust wells, dividing evenly. You may need to press the filling down gently.
Unroll the second pie crust, and repeat the process of pressing or rolling out to an 11-inch circle. Carefully drape the second pie crust on top of the filled ice cube tray. Press around all edges and between the wells to seal the pie crusts together.
Trim pie dough with kitchen shears, leaving a ½-inch border around the ice cube tray. Fold and roll edges to seal.
Invert the ice cube tray onto the prepared baking sheet. Cut the mini pop tarts apart (a pizza cutter works great for this step!).
Using a fork, quickly press around the edges of each pop tart to seal the filling inside.
Make an egg wash by combine egg and water in a small bowl, whisking until pale and frothy. Using a pastry brush, brush the egg wash onto the pie dough.
Bake the homemade pop tarts 18 to 20 minutes, until golden on the bottoms. Let cool for five minutes.
For the glaze
Meanwhile, make the pop tart glaze by mixing the powdered sugar, ⅓ cup brown sugar, milk and vanilla in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 25 to 30 seconds, then stir until smooth.
Frost the tops of your pop tarts, and serve (after ensuring that the filling is not too hot to eat), or let cool completely before storing in an airtight container.