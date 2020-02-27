Homemade Pop Tarts with Brown Sugar Glaze

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a baking sheet.

Unroll one pie crust, and press or roll out to an 11-inch circle. Gently press the pie crust into an ice cube tray, creating deep wells.

In a small bowl, stir together ½ cup brown sugar, cinnamon and the flour to create the pop tart filling.

Spoon the filling into the pie crust wells, dividing evenly. You may need to press the filling down gently.

Unroll the second pie crust, and repeat the process of pressing or rolling out to an 11-inch circle. Carefully drape the second pie crust on top of the filled ice cube tray. Press around all edges and between the wells to seal the pie crusts together.

Trim pie dough with kitchen shears, leaving a ½-inch border around the ice cube tray. Fold and roll edges to seal.

Invert the ice cube tray onto the prepared baking sheet. Cut the mini pop tarts apart (a pizza cutter works great for this step!).

Using a fork, quickly press around the edges of each pop tart to seal the filling inside.

Make an egg wash by combine egg and water in a small bowl, whisking until pale and frothy. Using a pastry brush, brush the egg wash onto the pie dough.

Bake the homemade pop tarts 18 to 20 minutes, until golden on the bottoms. Let cool for five minutes.