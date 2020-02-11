Green Garlic and Basil Pesto

Toast the pine nuts in a dry skillet over medium heat until lightly browned and fragrant. Watch carefully so that they do not burn.

Allow pine nuts to cool.

Place the basil, green garlic, toasted pine nuts and salt in the bowl of a food processor and pulse several times to combine.

With motor running, add the olive oil in a slow, steady stream, scraping down the sides as necessary, until the mixture resembles a chunky paste.

Remove the pesto to a bowl and stir in the grated Parmesan.

Store the pesto in the refrigerator until needed.

Use with pasta, on pizza or as a sandwich spread.