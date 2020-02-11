  1. Home
Green Garlic and Basil Pesto

February 11, 2020
Make your own fresh pesto with just a few ingredients
Courtesy of Emily Paster, West of the Loop

As a perfect addition to pasta, vegetables and meat, pesto should be on your desert island must-haves list. Next time you're at your local farmer's market, pick up some garlic, basil and pine nuts for this quick homemade pesto recipe.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
123
Calories Per Serving
Notes

This recipe makes a large amount of pesto, perhaps 1 pint. Feel free to scale down.

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups basil leaves, loosely-packed
  • 2 Cups green garlic bulbs and stems, chopped
  • 6 Tablespoons pine nuts
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/2 Cup parmesan, grated

Directions

Toast the pine nuts in a dry skillet over medium heat until lightly browned and fragrant. Watch carefully so that they do not burn.

Allow pine nuts to cool.

Place the basil, green garlic, toasted pine nuts and salt in the bowl of a food processor and pulse several times to combine.

With motor running, add the olive oil in a slow, steady stream, scraping down the sides as necessary, until the mixture resembles a chunky paste.

Remove the pesto to a bowl and stir in the grated Parmesan.

Store the pesto in the refrigerator until needed.

Use with pasta, on pizza or as a sandwich spread.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving123
Total Fat6g10%
Sugar0.6gN/A
Saturated2g8%
Cholesterol5mg2%
Protein6g12%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A38µg4%
Vitamin B60.4mg34.3%
Vitamin C12mg14%
Vitamin D1IU9%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.7%
Vitamin K41µg35%
Calcium162mg16%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg2%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium33mg8%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.8%
Phosphorus142mg20%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium207mg4%
Sodium131mg5%
Water30gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
