Herb-roasted Cornish hens with bread salad

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Mix thyme, rosemary, sea salt and pepper in small bowl. Brush hens with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Place hens in shallow roasting pan. Rub 4 teaspoons of the seasoning mixture all over hens. Reserve remaining seasoning mixture

Roast 30 minutes or until hens are cooked through

Meanwhile, place bread cubes in large bowl. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil; toss to coat well. Arrange bread cubes in single layer on baking sheet. Bake in oven with hens 7 minutes or until lightly toasted, stirring halfway through cooking time. Remove from oven. Set aside

Heat large deep skillet on medium heat. Add pine nuts; cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes or until toasted and golden brown. Remove from skillet. Set aside

Heat 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil in same skillet on medium heat. Add garlic; cook and stir 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add bread cubes, chicken stock, remaining 3 tablespoons oil, vinegar and reserved seasoning mixture; cook and stir until well blended. Stir in green onions, cherries and pine nuts. Remove skillet from heat. Cover to keep warm

Remove hens from oven, tilting hens so drippings drain into pan. Transfer hens to cutting board. Let stand 10 minutes. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of the drippings over bread salad in skillet; toss to coat well. Place bread salad on serving platter. Cut hens in half lengthwise. Serve hens over bread salad