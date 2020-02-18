  1. Home
Hard Boiled Egg Stuffed Biscuit

February 18, 2020
Biscuits that'll deceive you
HARD BOILED EGG STUFFED BISCUIT

Photo courtesy of Kudos Kitchen

Need breakfast on the go? These quick and easy stuffed biscuits are fantastic for mornings when you want breakfast in one bite. 

This recipe is courtesy of Kudos Kitchen

Ready in
30 m
5 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
221
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 8 hard boiled eggs, peeled
  • 1 tube flaky biscuits, separated into 8 biscuits
  • 8 ham slices, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 Cup shredded cheese blend
  • 3 Tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 Teaspoon poppy seeds

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Open the tube of biscuits and flatten each one to form an approximate 5" circle.

Sprinkle each flattened biscuit with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Top each flattened biscuit with a slice of ham and approximately 2 teaspoons of the cheese.

Add a hard-boiled egg to each biscuit and bring up the sides of each biscuit to encase the egg, making sure to pinch the edges closed.

Prepare a muffin tin by spraying with non-stick spray.

Place each egg stuffed biscuit, seam side down, in the muffin tin.

Brush the tops of each egg biscuit with the melted butter and sprinkle with poppy seeds, if desired.

Bake in a preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the biscuits are puffed and golden.

Cool slightly and then serve hot or warm.

To reheat, wrap each in a paper towel and heat in the microwave on medium power until warm or reheat in a 326-degree oven for 10 minutes, or until warm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving221
Total Fat16g24%
Sugar0.8gN/A
Saturated7g34%
Cholesterol184mg61%
Protein12g25%
Carbs7g2%
Vitamin A115µg13%
Vitamin B120.6µg26.8%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.5%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D48IU100%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.1%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium110mg11%
Fiber0.6g2.5%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)34µg8%
Folic acid6µgN/A
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium16mg4%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus170mg24%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium155mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.2%
Sodium489mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg21%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water56gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
