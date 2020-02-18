Hard Boiled Egg Stuffed Biscuit

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Open the tube of biscuits and flatten each one to form an approximate 5" circle.

Sprinkle each flattened biscuit with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Top each flattened biscuit with a slice of ham and approximately 2 teaspoons of the cheese.

Add a hard-boiled egg to each biscuit and bring up the sides of each biscuit to encase the egg, making sure to pinch the edges closed.

Prepare a muffin tin by spraying with non-stick spray.

Place each egg stuffed biscuit, seam side down, in the muffin tin.

Brush the tops of each egg biscuit with the melted butter and sprinkle with poppy seeds, if desired.

Bake in a preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the biscuits are puffed and golden.

Cool slightly and then serve hot or warm.

To reheat, wrap each in a paper towel and heat in the microwave on medium power until warm or reheat in a 326-degree oven for 10 minutes, or until warm.