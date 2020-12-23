Ham and Potato Crustless Quiche

December 23, 2020 | 10:45am
LauriPatterson/E+ via Getty Images
This recipe combines two brunch crowd favorites — potatoes and ham — into one incredible quiche. To make the dish really shine, shred your own cheese to ensure it melts properly.
This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup (6 ounces) diced roasted small potatoes (leave skins on if desired)
- 1/4 Cup sliced roasted onion
- 1/2 Cup (about 3 ounces) diced smoked ham
- 1 Cup (3 ounces) shredded Gruyere, Swiss or Jarlsberg cheese
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh dill or green onions
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 4 large eggs
- 1/2 Cup each: milk, half-and-half
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Generously butter a 9-inch glass or ceramic pie plate.
Put roasted potatoes, onion, ham and cheese in prepared pie plate. Sprinkle with dill and pepper. Whisk together eggs, milk and half-and-half in a small bowl.
Pour egg mixture over potato mixture. Bake in the center of the oven until puffed and golden, about 30 minutes — center will jiggle slightly. Cool on wire rack until barely warm. Serve warm.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving173
Total Fat10g16%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated5g26%
Cholesterol148mg49%
Protein12g24%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A105µg12%
Vitamin B120.9µg37.1%
Vitamin B60.2mg15.5%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin D0.8µg5.2%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.3%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium159mg16%
Fiber0.8g3.1%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg6%
Iron1mg5.3%
Magnesium20mg5%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.3%
Phosphorus238mg34%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium236mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.2%
Sodium195mg8%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.3%
Water82gN/A
Zinc1mg12%