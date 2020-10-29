  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Gumbo Casserole

October 29, 2020 | 2:42pm
Two comfort foods unite for a tasty meal
Gumbo Casserole

Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company

Separately, gumbo and casserole are two tasty delights. Together, it's the comfort dish only dreams are made of.

Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company

Ready in
50
15
(prepare time)
35
(cook time)
4
Servings
431
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Flavor Variation: Try stirring in a little diced andouille sausage for even more Cajun-style flavor!

Ingredients

  • 2 cans (10 3/4 ounces each ) Campbell’s® Condensed Chicken Gumbo Soup
  • 1 1/3 Cup water
  • 1 Teaspoon dried minced onion
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Cajun seasoning
  • 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 Cup frozen okra, thawed
  • 3/4 Cups uncooked instant white rice
  • 1/2 Pound cooked ham, diced (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1/2 Pound peeled and deveined cooked shrimp

Directions

Heat the oven to 375°F.  Stir the soup, water, onion, Cajun seasoning, garlic powder, okra, rice, ham and shrimp in a 2-quart casserole.

Bake for 35 minutes or until the rice is tender. Stir the soup mixture before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving431
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated4g18%
Cholesterol174mg58%
Protein33g66%
Carbs46g15%
Vitamin A68µg8%
Vitamin B122µg73%
Vitamin B60.6mg48.3%
Vitamin C12mg13%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.3%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K18µg15%
Calcium115mg12%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)41µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)41µg10%
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium68mg16%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg40%
Phosphorus393mg56%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium572mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg52.1%
Sodium2482mg100%
Thiamin (B1)0.9mg78.2%
Water337gN/A
Zinc4mg33%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
casserole
casseroles
comfort foods
gumbo
recipes
gumbo casserole