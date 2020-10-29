gumbo casserole

October 29, 2020 | 2:42pm
Separately, gumbo and casserole are two tasty delights. Together, it's the comfort dish only dreams are made of.
Courtesy of Campbell Soup Company
Notes
Flavor Variation: Try stirring in a little diced andouille sausage for even more Cajun-style flavor!
Ingredients
- 2 cans (10 3/4 ounces each ) Campbell’s® Condensed Chicken Gumbo Soup
- 1 1/3 Cup water
- 1 Teaspoon dried minced onion
- 1/2 Teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 Cup frozen okra, thawed
- 3/4 Cups uncooked instant white rice
- 1/2 Pound cooked ham, diced (about 1 1/2 cups)
- 1/2 Pound peeled and deveined cooked shrimp
Directions
Heat the oven to 375°F. Stir the soup, water, onion, Cajun seasoning, garlic powder, okra, rice, ham and shrimp in a 2-quart casserole.
Bake for 35 minutes or until the rice is tender. Stir the soup mixture before serving.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving431
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated4g18%
Cholesterol174mg58%
Protein33g66%
Carbs46g15%
Vitamin A68µg8%
Vitamin B122µg73%
Vitamin B60.6mg48.3%
Vitamin C12mg13%
Vitamin D0.7µg4.3%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K18µg15%
Calcium115mg12%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)41µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)41µg10%
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium68mg16%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg40%
Phosphorus393mg56%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium572mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg52.1%
Sodium2482mg100%
Thiamin (B1)0.9mg78.2%
Water337gN/A
Zinc4mg33%