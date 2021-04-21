Topped with a citrusy lemon-garlic relish and served with a side of vegetables, these grilled pork chops will be a spring and summer favorite for weeknight dinners, backyard barbecues and more.
This recipe is by Jean Marie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the pork chops:
- 6 rib-cut or center-cut bone-in pork chops, each cut about 1 ¼ inches thick and weighing 12 ounces (total 4 ½ pounds)
- 1 Cup applewood, cherry or pecan wood chips for grilling
- Salt, freshly ground black pepper
- 4 to 6 cups small broccoli florets or 2 bunches broccolini, ends trimmed
- Salted lemon-garlic relish, see recipe
- Fresh herb sprigs, for garnish
For the salted lemon-garlic relish:
- 2 small lemons, scrubbed, ends trimmed off
- 4 to 6 small cloves garlic, peeled, crushed or finely minced
- 1 Teaspoon minced fresh thyme or ½ teaspoon dried
- 1 Teaspoon coarse (kosher) salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon minced fresh rosemary or ¼ teaspoon dried
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard, optional
- 1/4 Teaspoon each: freshly ground black pepper, crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions
For the pork chops:
Step 1: Pat 6 chops dry and place in a baking dish. Season generously on all sides with salt and pepper. Cover loosely and refrigerate at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours.
Step 2: Soak 1 cup wood chips in cool water to cover for 20 minutes or more.
Step 3: Prepare a charcoal grill and let coals burn until they are at medium-high heat and covered in gray ash (an oven thermometer will register 375F to 400F). Or preheat a gas grill to medium-high. Drain wood chips and sprinkle over the hot coals. Or, set wood chips on a double thickness of foil set on the grate over the gas burner. Cover the grill to preheat the grill grates thoroughly.
Step 4: Use tongs to arrange pork chops in a single uncrowded layer on the preheated grill grates. Cover grill and cook without turning for 8 minutes. Gently loosen chops and flip. Move pieces around as necessary to adjust for hot spots and so pork cooks evenly without excess browning. Cover the grill and continue cooking until the meat is nearly firm when pressed, about 4 to 6 minutes more. (An instant-read thermometer will register 145F).
Step 5: While the pork cooks, heat a large pot of salted water to the boil. Add 4 to 6 cups broccoli to water and cook, uncovered, stirring once or twice, until bright green and crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain well. Set aside uncovered.
Step 6: Remove the chops from the grill to a large serving platter. Scatter the broccoli over all. Spoon the salted lemon-garlic relish over everything. Garnish with herb sprigs. Serve.
For the salted lemon-garlic relish:
Step 1: Slice 2 small lemons as thinly as possible and pluck out the seeds. Put lemon slices, 4 to 6 cloves minced garlic, 1 teaspoon thyme, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon rosemary into a small bowl. Use a wooden spoon or clean hands to massage the seasonings into the lemon slices and release the juices. Stir in optional 1 tablespoon Dijon, 1/4 teaspoon peppers and olive oil. Pack mixture, including all the juices, into a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid.
Step 2: Refrigerate mixture for a few hours or up to 1 week. Use at room temperature.