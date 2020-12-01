Grilled, Dilled Lemon Chicken with Honey and Dijon

Finely grate zest from 1 lemon into a bowl. Squeeze the lemon and add the juice to the bowl. Stir in olive oil, vinegar, honey, mustard, salt and pepper until well blended.

Place chicken in a large resealable bag. Add 1/3 cup of the juice mixture to the bag along with half of the dill and basil. Close bag tightly.

Marinate chicken in the refrigerator, turning bag at least once, for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, heat a gas grill to medium-high, or prepare a charcoal grill for direct cooking.

Very thinly slice the remaining lemon; mix the slices with the remaining juice mixture. Set aside.

Remove chicken from bag; discard marinade. Grill chicken directly over the heat source, turning once, until chicken is nearly firm when pressed, 15 to 20 minutes.

Transfer chicken to the platter. Pour reserved lemon mixture over the chicken. Sprinkle with remaining dill and basil. Serve warm or at room temperature.